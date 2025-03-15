Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown Wraps Filming; Jensen Ackles Thanks Team, Shares BTS Looks

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) confirmed that filming on Showrunner Derek Haas and Amazon MGM Studios's Countdown has wrapped.

And that's a wrap! We were seeing social media posts about it over the past few days – that filming on Showrunner Derek Haas (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios's Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys)-starring Countdown had wrapped filming. Earlier today, Ackles made it official via Instagram. "COUNTDOWN Season 1 complete. What a beautiful ride it has been these past 6 months. A brilliant crew, a fantastic cast and an absolutely wonderful experience. Thank you to Derek, JB, Marc, @primevideo and everyone who made this project a reality. I'll see you all for season 2 🤞🏼," Ackles wrote as the caption to his post, along with a photo gallery of behind-the-scenes looks from filming. "p.s. thanks Tom for all the pics. 🙏🏼"

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share earlier today – followed by his previous insights into the Prime Video series:

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on How Series Happened, Derek Haas

"In the wake of 'The Boys,' I signed a deal with Amazon. They wanted to develop something with me in mind, so I had a few meetings with different writers and different kinds of takes for shows," Ackles shared regarding how the series came to be during a weekend fan event. "When I met Derek Haas, who created 'Countdown' and has written all 13 scripts, I just clicked with him immediately. He and I actually grew up in the same town; we went to neighboring high schools, so we had a lot in common right off the bat. But he's just a really great storyteller, and he comes from a long line of writing really kind of intense stuff. And so the character that he created, I just felt like I could tell that story in the world that he was also creating. That led to more meetings, and then that led to some outlines. I got to read the first script, and I just really liked where it was going. I liked the kind of world that he was setting it in, and I got excited about it," he added.

Along with being able to connect with the showrunner, the show's universe, and his character, Ackles also appreciated being in on the project at an early stage. "I was fortunate enough to be in a position to do that and be there from the beginning, the genesis of it all, 'cause that's not normal," Ackles explained. "For most actors, everything is kind of already cooked, and then they come in – they get cast in a role that's already happening. I was kind of – not involved creatively, but I was already on the train from the beginning in the station, so that was nice." As for what viewers can expect from Countdown? "There are some twists and turns with this show; there are some big reveals, so to speak. So I'm excited for you guys. I'm excited to get it done – we're about halfway done with the season right now. I think they're shooting for June, probably – release next summer, and I'm excited to see what you guys think and to see it once it's on its feet."

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Productions – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!