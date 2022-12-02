Craig of the Creek Co-Creator Confirms Final Episode Has Been Written

Back in October, Cartoon Network's Craig of the Creek co-creator Matt Burnett took to Twitter to confirm the news that fans of the animated series had feared since new ownership at Warner Bros. Discovery began hacking & slashing projects & positions in an effort to find billions in savings. Unfortunately, animation bore a heavy brunt of those cuts, with Burnett & Ben Levin's animated series and spinoff (Cartoonito's Jessica's Big Little World) both having their final episode orders cut in half from what was initially planned (with Craig of the Creek: The Movie still on the way). Now, Levin has taken to Twitter to confirm that the final episode of the Emmy-nominated series has been written with a heartfelt message to the "Craig" universe, along with some looks behind the scenes at how it all wrapped up.

"We wrote the final episode of Craig of the Creek today. That's 181 episodes in total – not including the movie. Technically, we wrote 188 episodes, but unfortunately, 7 of those will not be seen because of our order being cut short. (I'll share more about those episodes someday)," Levin wrote in a series of tweets, marking the bittersweet occasion of the series finale having been written. "I'm going to miss this very much. The Creek was a giant sandbox, and we tried to make room for everyone to play. We collectively channeled our childhood dreams and adventures into each episode, hoping to inspire the kids watching at home or at least make them laugh. The infinite talents of the entire crew & cast made the Creek into a living, breathing world. The characters and spaces were rich and nuanced, and it felt like we could have explored them forever. And we certainly had more stories to tell, but unfortunately, because of this merger, this is the end. Still, 5 Seasons and a Movie (and a spin-off) ain't nothing. Thanks to everyone who has been a part of this writers' room over the past 6 years. Thanks for watching." Now, here are the behind-the-scenes and production visuals that Levin shared over the course of his seven-tweet message:

