Crazy Rich Asians Series In Development at Max: Lim, Chu Returning

Max is developing a Crazy Rich Asians series, with Adele Lim serving as EP, writer, and showrunner, and Jon M. Chu executive-producing.

Fans of Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli's 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians now have more than a film sequel to look forward to. Reports today indicate that Max has ordered a streaming series in which Lim would serve as executive producer, writer, and showrunner. In addition, film director Jon M. Chu – via Electric Somewhere – and original novel author Kevin Kwan will serve as executive producers – with a development room for the series reportedly open. The series isn't expected to impact the still-in-development sequel film and will be based on Kwan's book series (with China Rich Girlfriend, Rich People Problems, and Lies and Weddings also making up the literary universe). As for casting, it appears that some unofficial talks are underway with members of the original cast about returning in some capacity for the series. The cast for the hit film included Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Nico Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, Lisa Lu, and others. In terms of specifics on a possible storyline, nothing is reportedly available at this early stage of creative development.

Along with Lim, Chu, and Kwan, additional executive producers include Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson via production company Color Force (which developed and produced the original film) and Naia Cucukov via Lim's 100 Tigers. SK Global Entertainment will produce the series, with Chloe Dan overseeing the project on behalf of the company. Rumblings of a spinoff series became closer to reality back in 2024 when HBO boss Casey Bloys dropped a ten-ton hint that there was more to come from the Crazy Rich Asians universe – and that what was being developed was not meant for the big screen. In terms of a potential film sequel, which was originally set to reflect Kwan's novel China Rich Girlfriend, it appears to still be in the development stage.

