Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E08: "Tara" Fights For Her Life (PREVIEW)

In Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E08: "Tara," Tara fights for her life as the BAU faces the possibility that there's a mole within the team.

The 18th season of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution has not been a great one for the BAU team – and it got a whole lot worse last week. By the time the credits rolled on last week's episode, not only were they no closer to discovering who "Uncle Cyrus" was and what their plan is with Voit's (Zach Gilford) network of killers but the BAU would be on the receiving end of a "gift" that would foreshadow what was to come. In S18E08: "Tara," Tara (Aisha Tyler) fights for her life after being shot last week by someone wearing a Yase Otoko at the end of last week's episode, while JJ (A.J. Cook) investigates the attack. Does the team have a deadly mole problem on its hands? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek for this week's chapter.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 8: "Tara" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 8: "Tara" – Tara (Aisha Tyler) is visited by a ghost who helps her get to the root of her relationship issues. Written by Chikodili Agwuna.

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

