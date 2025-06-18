Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, The Other Bennet Sister

The Other Bennet Sister: Filming Underway on BBC's Jane Austen Spinoff

Filming is underway on The Other Bennet Sister, BBC's spinoff of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, with many who have been on Doctor Who.

Article Summary Filming has begun on The Other Bennet Sister, a BBC Jane Austen spinoff exploring Mary Bennet's story.

Adapted from Janice Hadlow’s novel, the series finds Mary Bennet navigating new social circles as a governess.

Bad Wolf produces, with a cast including Richard E. Grant, Ruth Jones, Indira Varma, and Ella Bruccoleri.

The 10-episode series will premiere on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and BritBox in the US and Canada in 2025.

Production has begun on The Other Bennet Sister, a spinoff of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice adapted from the novel by Janice Hadlow. Ever wonder what happened to everyone else in Pride and Prejudice after Lizzie married Mr. Darcy? Well, here's your chance. And don't say "fanfic" too loudly. This is supposed to be a prestige show. Yes, Bad Wolf makes more than just Doctor Who. They also produce HBO's hit Industry and a whole bunch of other shows. Richard E. Grant and Ruth Jones will co-star as Mr and Mrs Bennett. The series is an adaptation of Janice Hadlow's novel for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, in a co-production with BritBox International.

The Other Bennet Sister expands the world of Pride and Prejudice through the often-overlooked perspective of Mary Bennet. The Gardiners take Mary under their wing as governess to their three children – Marianne (Roisin Bhalla), George (Reggie Absolom), and Rebecca (Jasmine Sharp) – introducing her to an exciting new social world that includes Mr Hayward, Mr Ryder, and Ann Baxter.

Indira Varma and Richard Coyle (best known for Steven Moffat's Coupling) will play Mr and Mrs Gardiner, Mary's worldly aunt and uncle. Laurie Davidson and Dónal Finn also join the stellar ensemble as Mr. Ryder and Mr. Hayward, respectively, in this adaptation by screenwriter Sarah Quintrell. They star alongside the previously announced Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet.

Sarah Quintrell will write nine of the ten half-hour episodes, with Maddie Dai (We Were Dangerous) writing one episode. Jennifer Sheridan (Extraordinary) and Asim Abbasi (Cake) will direct the series. Filming began in Wales on the 10-part series, which has an amazing number of episodes for this day and age. Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said, "It's a joy to see cameras rolling on our vibrant, witty and clever new take on Jane Austen's beloved world. With a pitch perfect cast led by Ella, Ruth and Richard, The Other Bennet Sister will be an irresistible treat for viewers when it launches on the BBC next year." Jane Tranter added, "We have been working behind the scenes on The Other Bennet Sister for many years now, and Janice's brilliantly observed characters have lived and grown in our imaginations throughout that time as Sarah has been working on the scripts. So, our actors had a lot to live up to – and I can honestly say that this is the ensemble cast of our dreams. Each one brings something new and exciting to the world of Austen. And all of us at Bad Wolf are delighted to be making a drama that brings such joy." The Other Bennet Sister will be on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, and in the US and Canada, it will be on BritBox. Watch it and spot how many cast members have been on Doctor Who.

