Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Ep. 1 "Swimmer's Calculus" Preview

With Season 18 set to get underway tomorrow, here's our preview of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 E01 "Swimmer's Calculus."

If you're a fan of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, then we don't need to tell you why tomorrow's a big day. That's right, the 18th season of the hit series debuts on Paramount+ with S18E01: "Swimmer's Calculus." To help get you ready for what's to come, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for the season premiere. In addition, we've also included the official trailer and teaser trailer that were released – as well as a look at what Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez had to share about the Season 18 during their visit with Sherri Shepherd from earlier today.

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E01: "Swimmer's Calculus" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 1: "Swimmer's Calculus" – When bodies wash up on the Maryland shoreline, the BAU races to find the UnSub; after surviving a prison attack, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) has been placed in a medically induced coma while Rossi (Joe Mantegna) is investigated for the incident. Directed by Bethany Rooney and written by Breen Frazier.

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!