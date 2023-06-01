Cruel Intentions: Amazon Reportedly Sets Main Cast for Freevee Series Though Amazon has not commented or confirmed reporting, the streamer seems to have set the main cast for Freevee's Cruel Intentions series.

First announced back in October 2021 and then given a series green light in April 2023, Amazon has reportedly set the main cast for its eight-episode series take on the 1999 Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon & Selma Blair-starring film Cruel Intentions that's set for Freevee. Though Amazon declined to comment on the Variety report, viewers can apparently look forward to seeing series regulars Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, Impeachment: American Crime Story) as Caroline, Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine) as Lucien, Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets, Firefly Lane) as Scott, Brooke Lena Johnson (You, South of Hell) as Beatrice, Sara Silva (The Boys, American Horror Stories) as CeCe, Sean Patrick Thomas (original Cruel Intentions film, Till) as Professor Chadwick, John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1) as Blaise, and Myra Molloy (He's All That, The Bold Type) as Annie. In addition, Laura Benanti (Younger, Nashville) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Claudia, Caroline's mother. Jon Tenney (The Closer, Major Crimes) will appear in a recurring guest star role as a U.S. Congressman Russell.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios & Original Film, the newest iteration of Cruel Intentions sees the action set in Washington, D.C., focusing on two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay at the top of the Greek Life hierarchy at their elite college, their world changes when a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system. To preserve their power and reputations, they'll do whatever it takes… including seducing the daughter of the U.S. vice president. Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) has been tapped to write the pilot alongside Sara Goodman (original Gossip Girl), with Fisher, Goodman, Neal H. Moritz & Pavun Shetty of Original Film set to executive produce. Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment will also serve as executive producers, along with Bruce Mellon.

