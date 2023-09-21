Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, jujutsu kaiden, one piece, preview

Crunchyroll Fall 2023 Anime Season Lineup: 40+ New & Returning Titles

Crunchyroll has announced their full lineup of Fall 2023 anime shows streaming from late September, and it's huge, with more than 40 returning and new series. You can see the list below.

Crunchyroll Fall 2023 Anime List

September 28

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation (Studio Deen) – Original Video Animation

Miyano's world of Boys' Love manga turns to reality when chance leads him to Sasaki. Now, Sasaki wants to spend every opportunity with him.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog (Project No.9)

Fifteen-year-old Isaku Senagaki, the granddaughter of the third boss of the Senagaki crime syndicate, just wants to have normal friends and a normal high school romance. She enrolls in a high school far from her hometown, but the overprotective young leader, twenty-six-year-old Keiya Uto, lies about his age and bribes his way into the same school as Isaku! Telling Isaku she's too young to fall in love, Keiya's ready to scare off all the boys. But actually, Isaku's had unrequited feelings for Keiya this whole time?! (Official Trailer)

SEPTEMBER 29

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Madhouse)

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, and Tamil

SEPTEMBER 30

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange (Brain's Base)

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins… and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

OCTOBER 1

Shangri-La Frontier (C2C)

"When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?" This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a "crap game," and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called "crap-game hunters," and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends… An expansive world… Encounters with rivals… These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest "crap game" player begins now!

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi, and Tamil

MF GHOST (Felix Film)

202X A.D., a future beyond Initial D.Self-driving cars are in widespread use in Japan, and public roadways are used for auto racing.In such an era, a race called MFG has become popular around the globe. Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini…Participants are invited to race with their fastest cars. One such participant, a British racing school graduate, Kanata Rivington, returns to Japan to achieve his goal.

Dubs include: English and Brazilian Portuguese

Berserk of Gluttony (ACGT)

Fate, a castle guard in a world where one's skills are everything, has acquired a skill called "Gluttony" that does nothing but make him hungry, leaving him with a miserable life. But one day, he defeats some who are bandits infiltrating the castle, and his world changes. Thus begins the story of how a young man once ridiculed as talentless climbed from the lowest stratum of life to the top.

The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch (A-Real)

Alyssa, a witch who lives alone in the woods, finds a human baby one day. Despite her bewilderment, she names the child Viola and decides to raise her. 16 years later, Viola has grown far more than Alyssa ever imagined… Wait, she grew too much! And so, the chaotic comedy of a mother and daughter with inverted appearances begins!!

OCTOBER 2

SHY (8bit)

Around the middle of the 21st century, all war on Earth ceased. The sudden widespread appearance of "Heroes," people with supernatural powers who wish only for peace, has drastically transformed the world. In a world where the Heroes of each country work to maintain this newfound peace, the one protecting Japan is a young girl named Shy who is… cripplingly shy. (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

I'm in Love with the Villainess (Platinum Vision)

The world turns upside down when a corporate drone wakes up as Rae Taylor, the heroine in her favorite otome game, Revolution. Rae is elated at the opportunity to court Claire François, the game's villainess and the object of her affection. Armed with her knowledge of the game and events to come, Rae sets out to make Claire fall for her. But how will the villainess take Rae's romantic advances? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life (MAHO FILM)

Tanaka Taichi is an ordinary Japanese guy who's just made a new character, "Earth," in a brand new open-world VRMMO game called "One More Free Life Online" that promises almost unlimited freedom. In a world where players are free to challenge monsters with all their strength or go on adventures at their own pace, Taichi chooses to master the most worthless skills the game has to offer! Sometimes he'll make overly complicated potions, or food that tastes much better than it has any reason to. And sometimes he'll go hunt monsters with crazy, hand-made weapons… An ordinary dude is about to begin his own VRMMO fantasy life!

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions (diomedéa)

An unusual private investigator and police detective duo team up to solve a series of thrilling mysteries! (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 3

The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 (diomedéa)

After years as a workaholic, Sei's dream of a life of leisure has finally come true! She's summoned to a magical kingdom where she crafts lifesaving potions and becomes the most valued citizen. But will her love of research hurt her chances with Albert? (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

OCTOBER 4

KamiErabi GOD.app (UNEND)

The ultimate battle royale for divinity has begun. High schoolers must use their unique powers to compete against each other for the coveted title "God." But as each brawl becomes more vicious than the last, alliances are formed and betrayals take place. Who will emerge victorious and claim their godly throne?

Kizuna no Allele 2nd Season (Signal.MD and WIT Studio)

In the virtual world, you can be anyone. And for Miracle, her dream is to be a famous virtual artist! Miracle attends ADEN Academy, where she learns new talents to prepare her for her big debut. Although she's a bit of a klutz, she's determined to follow in the footsteps of her idol: the legendary VTuber, Kizuna AI. With dedication and the help of her friends, her dream just might come true! (Official Trailer)

16bit Sensation: Another Layer (st.Silver)

The year: 1992. The college student: Meiko Uehara. The part-time job: Computer store clerk. Or so she thought. While exploring the store's second floor, Meiko finds Alcohol Soft, an adult PC game developer. She replaces an artist in a twist of fate. Out of her element and with an approaching deadline, Meiko races to complete the game and prove herself. The fate of her career depends on it!

OCTOBER 5

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 – Cour 2 (Studio Kafka) – Returning from Spring 2023

Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian

UNDER NINJA (Tezuka Productions)

Ninjas still exist in Japan today. They number around 200,000. The ninja organization NIN (National Intelligence of NINJA) is not controlled by the civilian government, with its elite members performing assassinations and sabotage in secret. There is an organization that opposes NIN: UN (Under Ninja). Ninja versus ninja: What lies waiting at the end of this shadowy feud?

OCTOBER 6

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 (Kinema Citrus)

Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this

rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast! (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian, and Arabic

GOBLIN SLAYER II (LIDENFILMS)

"I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party… and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer. (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

The Kingdoms of Ruin (Yokohama Animation Lab)

Witches once blessed the human race with wisdom and peace. But the Redia Empire's "Gear Expansion" brought about a culture of science that far surpassed magic, and witches were viewed as enemies impeding the progress of civilization. Thus began the witch hunts. One human named Adonis, who was raised by a witch named Chloe, swears revenge against the human race that took his beloved mentor from him. What salvation can be found at the end of a bloodbath fueled by utter despair? (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 (SynergySP)

After their hot springs trip, Naoya continues his relationships with both Saki and Nagisa. Bringing along Milika (who kissed Naoya) and Shino (who secretly has romantic feelings for Naoya), they embark on a summer vacation full of romance with a fireworks festival, camping, and Okinawa. Milika's younger sister Risa also appears, making the romance in this neo-standard rom-com heat up even more. A season two filled with summer and swimsuits is about to begin! (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS (A-1 Pictures)

Legendary rap group The Dirty Dawg could have taken Japan by storm, but then they broke up. Now each member fights in one of the four rival groups. Battles for turf are fought with rap and the Hypnosis Mic, a microphone that can affect the human spirit.

OCTOBER 7

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special (Arvo Animation)

In a land dominated by the formidable Shadow Worlds, most of humanity has been destroyed. To rescue their planet from impending doom, six brave heroes fight a perilous battle…and fail. But there's a glimpse of hope when Desir, one of the last mages, is suddenly sent back in time 13 years! Now armed with knowledge of the grim future, can he alter the course of history and save the world?

○ Dubs include: English

Tearmoon Empire (SILVER LINK)

"I have… a head?! And… I'm young?!" Twenty-year-old Princess Mia of the Tearmoon Empire, often scorned as the "selfish princess," was executed by guillotine in a rebellion. Next thing she knew, she awoke in her own twelve-year-old body, with her own blood-stained diary that she kept before she was beheaded sitting next to her pillow. Given a second chance at life, Mia decides to rebuild the empire. For the sake of Tearmoon's future? To save the people from starvation? For all the soldiers who lost their lives in the civil war? No! Everything she does in this life is for the sake of avoiding the guillotine! "F-For me, this should be a piece of cake!" Thus the useless, cowardly, self-serving princess brings about miracle after miracle in her great struggle to save herself in this altered-history fantasy.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains (OLM and SUNRISE BEYOND)

Two years had passed since he left the City of the Dead, and Will was seventeen by count. As a lord, he developed "Torch Port, a river port of light", and gradually the people's activities and smiles returned to "Beast Woods". However, out-of-season flowers bloom profusely, and an abnormality is discovered in the forest. Will and his friends head into the depths of the forest to solve this problem, and receive an ominous prophecy from the king of the forest. "In the Iron Rust Mountains, the 'Fire of Black Calamity' will occur. The fire will spread, or it will burn everything in this land." What is the calamity that sleeps in the ruined dwarven city of Tetsusabi Sanmyaku…!?

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

My New Boss is Goofy (A-1 Pictures)

Currently serialized in Manga Cross and a hit comic that has sold over 500,000 copies, comes the long-awaited TV anime adaptation of this soul-soothing comedy about work! After his power-harassing boss broke his spirit and his health, Momose leaves his job to work at a new job in sales at an advertising agency. However, on the very first day of his new job, Momose is unable to move due to a stomachache caused by his past traumas. "What should I do if my new boss also abuses his power?" In the meantime, his new boss Shirosaki is out with him to see the clients. Just what exactly is Shirosaki going to do…?! This boss' unexpectedly "goofy" nature will surely heal anyone!!

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- (Project No.9)

The 26th Dengeki Novel Prize Gold Award-winning story has oink'd its way into an anime adaptation! I am a dull otaku who lost consciousness after eating raw pork liver. When I awoke, it seemed that I had been reincarnated into another world… but I had also become a pig! As I was rolling around in a pigsty covered in mud, Jess, a kind, angelic, beautiful girl, came to my rescue. "Oink!!" "Um, you don't have to force yourself to talk. I'm able to… understand you." This girl who was devotedly caring after my pig-self was a member of the Yethma, and her people have the ability to read minds. "This is bad! That means she can see through all of my lustful delusions!" Now in Mesteria, a world run by swords and magic, a pig and a mind-reading beauty set off on their lovey-dovey fantasy adventure!… Or do they?

I Shall Survive Using Potions! (Jumondo)

Nagase Kaoru, a 22-year-old office lady, suddenly finds herself reincarnated in another world. To help her survive in this new world, a being that amounts to its god gives Kaoru a younger body and… the ability to make insanely overpowered potions?! The reincarnated Kaoru must use her knowledge and cheatery to survive! (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English

Protocol: Rain (Quad)

A group of high schoolers will try to save the local esports cafe with their pro gaming skills! (Official Trailer)

OCTOBER 9

Dead Mount Death Play (GEEKTOYS) – Returning from Spring 2023

As a legendary hero nears victory against a necromancer known as The Corpse God, things take an unexpected turn with the dark sorcerer's final gambit—reincarnation magic. This last-ditch effort catches the brave fighter off guard, and now he's a boy named Polka Shinoyama in a whole new world! The showdown between good and evil just got epic. (Official Trailer) ○ Dubs include: English, French, and German

OCTOBER 10

After-School Hanako-Kun (Lerche)

The spirit Hanako-kun and his human assistant, first-year student Nene Yashiro, keep the peace between supernatural forces and the students of Kamome Academy. When they're not fighting to maintain balance between the living and spirit worlds, how do they spend their time? Join Hanako-kun and Nene on their adventures after school! (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English

OCTOBER 12

Dr. STONE New World Season 3 Part 2 (TMS Entertainment) – Returning from Spring 2023 With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need. (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

October 17

Heaven Official's Blessing Season 2 (Haoliners Animation League)

After the incident at Crescent Pass, San Lang leaves Xie Lian. In the days that follow, he is summoned by Junwu to the Heaven Realm. A Heavenly Official is trapped, and Xie Lian must rescue them from the Ghost Realm. All is not as it seems. Deception, vice, and danger lurk around every corner. All will be revealed, but will Xie Lian be prepared for the truth about gods, ghosts, and mortals? (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English

October 21

The Apothecary Diaries (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM)

Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries! (Official Trailer)

○ Dubs include: English, French, German, and Hindi

COMING SOON To Crunchyroll

OVERTAKE! (TROYCA)

Haruka Asahina is a high school teen racing in Formula 4. He crosses paths with a washed-up photographer, Kouya Madoka, who decides to help Haruka realize his dream and reach the podium. The heat is on, and competition is fierce. Racing for the family-run Komaki Motors team means Haruka must push the car, and himself, to the limits to catch the attention of top teams. Buckle up, it's time to race!

BULLBUSTER (NUT)

Mysterious creatures have been terrorizing an island, forcing locals to flee their once-thriving home. With government funds lacking for monster eradication, Tajima purchases the only construction company left and transforms it for the task. Thankfully, the brilliant Testuro Okino and his new robot, Bullbuster, come to their aid. But the team is on a tight budget. Can they save the island?

Arknights: PERISH IN FROST (Hypergryph Studio Montagne / Yostar / Yostar Pictures) After the deadly battle against Skullshatterer, Amiya struggles to accept her failure to save Misha and is left to grieve alone. Meanwhile, Rhodes Island is still searching for a cure for the Oripathy disease while working with Lungmen to take down Reunion. But when Rhodes Island sends a scouting party to investigate a deserted town on the outskirts of Lungmen, they discover something strange…

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (Typhoon Graphics) The young adventurer Belgrieve retires to a quieter life after losing his leg to a beast. While gathering herbs in the woods one day, he rescues an abandoned child. Angeline trains with her father and later achieves S-Rank in the capital's adventurer guild. Five years later, she decides to return home. Will Belgrieve get another chance at being an adventurer? Will Angeline return home unscathed?

I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness (Zero-G) Allen Crawford is a misanthropic sorcerer known as the "Dark Lord." When he comes across Charlotte Evans, a noblewoman exiled on false charges, his memories of being betrayed three years ago come rushing back. He decides to teach Charlotte about all the pleasures, vices, and joys of naughty living. Can a broken heart be mended with riotous living? These two are bound to find out!

Migi & Dali (GEEKTOYS and CompTown)

After finally adopting a child, the Sonoyamas were unprepared for the mystery that would soon unravel. Hitori seems to be the perfect son for his loving parents. He's handsome, intelligent, and grateful for his new lavish life—but he has a dark secret. Hitori is actually the twins Migi and Dali pretending to be one boy. And they have a terrifying motive behind their hidden identity.

Stardust Telepath (Studio Gokumi)

Umika is a sweet yet shy high school girl. She has trouble speaking to others and dreams of having a friend from another planet. But her lonely school life takes a cosmic turn when she meets transfer student Yu, an alien with telepathic powers! The two become close and promise to go to space one day. So, they decide to build a rocket and shoot for the stars, making new friends along the way.

Crunchyroll Continuing Series from Summer 2023

One Piece (Toei Animation)

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 (MAPPA)

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)

Rurouni Kenshin (LIDEN FILMS)

Soaring Sky! Precure (Toei Animation)

