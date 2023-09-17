Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, my hero academia, preview

My Hero Academia S06 Part 1 Leads Crunchyroll December Blu-Ray List

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 1 is the toplining release in Crunchyroll's December Blu-Ray home video releases along with other anime faves.

Fan-favorite anime superhero series My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 1 finally arrives on Blu-ray as part of Crunchyroll's December Blu-Ray lineup. Special features include Season 4 OVA: "Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training" (Parts 1 & 2), promo videos, and textless opening and ending songs. The other titles arriving in December include A Couple of Cuckoos, I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss, EUREKA: EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION Movie 3, and Utawarerumono Mask of Truth – The Complete Season.

My Hero Academia – Season 6 Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

My Hero Academia – Season 6 Part 1 – Special Features

Season 4 OVA: "Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training" (Parts 1 & 2)

Promo Videos

Textless Opening and Ending SongsCrunchyroll December 2023 Home Video Release Calendar

Crunchyroll North American Home Video Release Schedule – December 2023

(Release schedule is subject to change)

December 5, 2023

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

December 12, 2023

A Couple of Cuckoos – Season 1 Part 2 – Blu-ray/DVD

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

One Piece – Collection 33 – Blu-ray/DVD

December 19, 2023

My Hero Academia – Season 6 Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD

December 26, 2023

EUREKA: EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION – Movie 3 – Blu-ray

All titles mentioned above will be available to pre-order on the Crunchyroll Store along with more home video offerings for purchase.

