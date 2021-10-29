Crunchyroll New English-Dub Anime Slate: Sakugan, Platinum End & More

Craving some anime by the fireside without having to read subtitles? Crunchyroll has you covered with the latest slate of fall anime dubs including Platinum End, the newest series from the Death Note creators, and the romantic comedy DON'T TOY WITH ME, MISS NAGATORO, among many others. New dubbed anime series available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German include:

DON'T TOY WITH ME, MISS NAGATORO – Nagatoro loves teasing and getting a reaction out of her older male classmate, but to what end!?

Platinum End – From the creators of "Death Note," a young boy must fight against 12 other humans to become the next god of the world!

SAKUGAN – A father and daughter team up to pilot their powerful mech to fight monsters and explore the mysteries of the "The Labyrinth"!

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles – Realizing his mysterious past, one orphan sets out to live a better life attending a prestigious academy for noble children.

The Faraway Paladin – A young child raised by three undead ventures out to learn more about the world and become a famed Paladin.

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat – When a great assassin is reborn in another world, he finds himself the heir to a long line of killers from the shadows. With both his modern-day knowledge and experience and the special magic and techniques of this new world, he could very well become the most unstoppable assassin in history!

Crunchyroll also announced the production of a dub for ODDTAXI, which follows one odd taxi driver who finds himself caught up in a mystery of idols, gangs, and Tokyo's secret underbelly. The series will premiere in January 2022. Keep an eye out for an exciting announcement about this dubbed series at Anime NYC.

Crunchyroll will also offer additional episodes of 86 EIGHTY-SIX, dubbed across English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. In this series, the battles of Lena and the Eighty-Six continue as they try to find a safe haven.

For the International anime community, Crunchyroll will also be offering the following dubbed series:

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! – This critically acclaimed anime follows a group of high school students as they create an animation club to realize the "ultimate world" that exists in their minds. The series will be available in Spanish and Portuguese.

Laid Back Camp – Get ready for comfy camping adventures with Nadeshiko, Rin, and the Outdoor Activities Club! Seasons 1 and 2 will be available in Spanish and Portuguese.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 – Rimuru and friends set up to clash against the forces of the Demon Lord Clayman. The series will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

These series will be streaming on Crunchyroll's streaming service.