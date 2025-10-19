Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares Good News About Season 1 Filming

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane had good news to share about A24 and Peacock's Crystal Lake: "S1 (almost sorta not quite) done and dusted."

Approximately four months after he announced that production was underway, Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane had some good news to share with "Friday the 13th" fans looking for an update on A24 and Peacock's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring in Crystal Lake. Along with an image from the party in honor of the milestone moment, Kane confirmed on social media that filming was wrapping up: "S1 (almost sorta not quite) done and dusted."

"CRYSTAL LAKE wrap party was epic! I'm madly in love with and totally in awe of this stellar bunch of artists and humans. A fella couldn't ask for a more talented and wonderful group of collaborators. S1 (almost sorta not quite) done and dusted. More please and thank you," Kane shared in his Instagram post – here's a look:

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!