Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: Charles Melton, her private hell, nicolas winding refn, Sophie Thatcher

Her Private Hell: Official Teaser For Nicolas Winding Refn's New Film

NEON has released the first teaser trailer for Her Private Hell, from Nicolas Winding Refn, the director of The Neon Demon and Drive.

Article Summary NEON unveiled the first Her Private Hell teaser at Cannes, offering an early look at Nicolas Winding Refn’s new film.

Her Private Hell marks Nicolas Winding Refn’s first theatrical release in ten years since The Neon Demon.

Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton lead Her Private Hell, a thriller that already stands out on a packed July slate.

NEON financed Her Private Hell directly, and the film is set to open in theaters on July 24, 2026.

NEON is hitting the ground running at the Cannes International Film Festival, as they often do, and while the rest of us who aren't in France are going to have to wait a hot minute to see some of these films, at least the studio is giving us something. We got the first trailer for Hope, which made a big splash at CinemaCon and appears to be making an even bigger one at Cannes. Now we have the first teaser trailer and images for Her Pr4ivate Hell, the first new film from director Nicolas Winding Refn, his first theatrical release in 10 years since The Neon Demon . Her Private Hell stars Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton, two young actors who have put in some insane performances.

Other movies of Refn's you might be familiar with areare Drive and Only God Forgives, two movies you should absolutely check out if you're looking for more excellent Ryan Gosling performances to sink your teeth into. Her Private Hell isn't a film that NEON picked up from somewhere else to distribute, but something they actively financed. We only learned about it a year ago, back in April 2,025 when it was first announced, with filming beginning in early May 2025 and wrapping in late July 2025. The combination of Refn, Thatcher and Melton plus the buckwild premise is enough that you should add Her Private Hell to your list for this July even if the month is already packed with lots of blockbusters.

Her Private Hell: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.

Her Private Hell is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and co-written with Esti Giordani. It stars Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton, Havana Rose Liu, Kristine Froseth, Dougray Scott, Diego Calva, Shioli Kutsuna, Aoi Yamada, and Hidetoshi Nishijima. It premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival on May 18, 2026, and will be released in theaters on July 24, 2026.

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