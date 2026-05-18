Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Accidental Assassin, Molly Ní Chéileachair, vi, Webtoon

Enemies-To-Lovers Accidental Assassin by Molly Ní Chéileachair & Vi

Enemies-to-lovers Irish thriller comic Accidental Assassin by Molly Ní Chéileachair and Vi jumps from Webtoon to graphic novel this year

Article Summary Enemies-to-lovers thriller comic Accidental Assassin jumps from Webtoon to graphic novel in September.

Set in present-day Ireland, the story follows Bonnie, a bubbly office worker with deadly assassin training.

Recruited by covert group Fianna, Bonnie is paired with cold top operative Ronan in a slow-burn rivalry.

Molly Ní Chéileachair and Vi make their graphic novel debut as Webtoon Unscrolled brings episodes 1–14 to print.

Accidental Assassin is the debut graphic novel by writer Molly Ní Chéileachair and illustrator Vi, coming to print in September this year, adapted from the Irish-set enemies-to-lovers comedy thriller Webtoon strip.

"A fast-paced action comedy series debut about rookie assassin Bonnie, perfect for fans of The Mafia Nanny, Spy x Family, and the romantic thrills of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Set in present day Ireland and featuring manga-inspired artwork, this graphic novel based on the hit WEBTOON comic Accidental Assassin features fast-paced action, a slow burn enemies-to-lovers romance, and fun hijinks. To her peers, office worker Bonnie isn't cut out for a high-powered corporate life. Sweet, bubbly, and a lover of all things feminine and cute, she hardly fits in. Little do her coworkers know, Bonnie had an unusual, isolated upbringing where her father taught her a very uncommon curriculum. Then a late-night office attack reveals the unexpected: Bonnie is as sharp and capable as she is deadly. Catching the attention of a secret organization of assassins called Fianna, she is recruited as an apprentice. Inspired by a group of legendary Irish heroes, the Fianna are a covert, highly trained group dedicated to defending the world from chaos. Through any means necessary. In this dangerous new world, Bonnie thrives—but she still hasn't won everyone over. Ronan Clarke, the organization's top operative, sees her as a joke. Forced to work together, Bonnie fights to prove herself to her cold new partner—no matter what it takes. This first volume collects episodes 1 to 14 of the hit WEBTOON Accidental Assassin."

Emma Hambly at Webtoon Unscrolled secured world English rights to Accidental Assassin, as part of their ongoing efforts to bring popular webcomics to print. The first volume will be published later this year. Best known in some circles for her work promoting the Irish language through her platform Gaeilge i mo chroí, Molly Ní Chéileachair describes herself as a reader and writer who enjoys putting fictional characters through challenges for readers' entertainment. Accidental Assassin marks her entry into graphic novels, transitioning from digital storytelling and cultural advocacy into genre fiction.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!