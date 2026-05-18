Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamirror Games, marvel, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Tribute Games

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Adds Cyclops and The Thing

Marvel Cosmic Invasion released a new DLC this week, bringing the X-Men's Cyclops and The Thing from the Fantastic Four to the roster

Article Summary Marvel Cosmic Invasion DLC 1 is out now, adding Cyclops and The Thing as playable characters for $4.

Cyclops joins Marvel Cosmic Invasion with diagonal optic blasts, giving players a strong answer to aerial foes.

The Thing enters Marvel Cosmic Invasion as a grappling-heavy tank, mixing raw power with surprising mobility.

A second Marvel Cosmic Invasion DLC is planned for Fall 2026, bringing a new mode and more playable heroes.

Tribute Games, Gamirror Games, and Dotemu dropped the first official DLC for Marvel Cosmic Invasion today, as players can snag Cyclops and The Thing as new characters. Both will be added to the roster (when you buy the DLC for $4), each bringing their own unique abilities to the fight that add a little more spice and flair to the battle. And yes, that is Ray Chase from X-Men '97 voicing Cyclops, with Dave Boat as The Thing. This is the first of two confirmed DLC releases, the second coming later this year, but nothing solid beyond the news that it's coming. You can read mroe about the DLCs from the devs below.

Cyclops & The Thing Arrive As Part Of DLC 1

The Thing: The Fantastic Four's heaviest hitter brings his cosmic radiation-induced might to the fray, excelling in Marvel Cosmic Invasion as a grappling-focused powerhouse. With surprising mobility allowing him to bounce across environments to get the jump on enemies, this former ace pilot embraces his new role as a tanklike protector of family and allies alike, arriving as an incredible asset to any team.

The Fantastic Four's heaviest hitter brings his cosmic radiation-induced might to the fray, excelling in Marvel Cosmic Invasion as a grappling-focused powerhouse. With surprising mobility allowing him to bounce across environments to get the jump on enemies, this former ace pilot embraces his new role as a tanklike protector of family and allies alike, arriving as an incredible asset to any team. Cyclops: The no-nonsense leader of the X-Men and one of the most-requested additions by fans, Cyclops blasts into battle to make quick work of foes with his signature kinetic energy beams. Cyclops' optic blasts can also be shot diagonally, providing an excellent counter for aerial enemies – and opportunities to catch opponents off guard.

DLC 2 – Launching Fall 2026

An all-new game mode offering fresh challenges for Marvel Cosmic Invasion's Super Heroes (and Villains!) will be revealed later this year alongside even more playable characters ready to join the battle against Annihilus. Keep your Super Hero senses sharp for updates!

About Marvel Cosmic Invasion

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks! After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance. Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage. Unlock stellar power-ups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe.

Whether you're an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you'll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe! With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character's abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs. Whether you're teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system. A cosmic battle awaits!

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