CSI: Vegas Episode 1 Legacy Preview: Brass Attack a Bigger Conspiracy?

A threat to the integrity of the Las Vegas Crime Lab could result in convicted criminals being released back onto the streets of "Sin City" while an attack on someone close to them makes it all a little too personal. William Petersen's Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle will find themselves facing a very unexpected homecoming as you're about to see in the following preview images for CBS' CSI: Vegas. Set to premiere on October 6, Gil and Sara will team with a new generation of investigators to following the evidence wherever it might lead- or to whoever it might lead. But as you're about to see, "Legacy" may represent a threat unlike any they've faced before. Joining Petersen and Fox are Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Wallace Langham returning as David Hodges, Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 "Legacy": An attack on Jim Brass kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab. Sara Sidle returns to investigate with a new team of CSIs. Written by Jason Tracey and directed by Uta Briesewitz. Guest-starring David Norona (Captain Ibarra), Paul Guilfoyle (Jim Brass), Jay Lee (Chris Park), Whitney Ortega (Officer Jill Fisher), Charles Baker (Bill Dwyer), Sean James (Detective Carson), Sam Schweikert (Danny Yates), Valerie Gutierrez (Lisa Yates), Michelle Defraites (Becky), John Gloria (Rick Yates), Rich Ceraulo Ko (Mark), and Jamie McShane (Anson Wix).

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.