CSI: Vegas S02 Teaser: Marg Helgenberger's Catherine Rejoins The Team

Yesterday, we had the chance to check out some preview images of Marg Helgenberger's (All Rise) return to the franchise as Catherine Willows from the second season opener, "She's Gone" (written by Jason Tracey and directed by Kenneth Fink). But this time around, we're getting a chance to see the entire team in action with the release of a new teaser for CBS' CSI: Vegas. And as you'll see from the episode overview below, Maxine (Paula Newsome) is letting Catherine hit the ground running with a murder case that could have serious ramifications…

With the second season set to kick off on September 29th, here's a look at the newest teaser for CBS' CSI: Vegas:

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," returns for a second season in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads her brilliant team of Crime Scene Investigators – Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra), Chris Park (Jay Lee) and Beau Finado (Lex Medlin) – as they use science to solve baffling cases. Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) returns to help the CSIs face off with a dealer of death who is planning to beat the odds in Las Vegas. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 1 "She's Gone" – CSI: VEGAS season two kicks off with the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas. The CSIs investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon. Written by Jason Tracey and directed by Kenneth Fink.

And here's a look back at Helgenberger's tweet from near the end of May, marking her official start on the series:

And here's a look back at the official casting announcement via Twitter from February:

I have something to tell you. Catherine Willows will be joining us for Season Two of #CSIVegas. pic.twitter.com/Sx6cUReFFP — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

CBS' CSI: Vegas stars Paula Newsome (Maxine Roby), Marg Helgenberger (Catherine Willows), Matt Lauria (Joshua Folsom), Mandeep Dhillon (Allie Rajan), Ariana Guerra (Detective Serena Chavez), Lex Medlin (Beau Finado), and Jay Lee (Chris Park). The guest cast includes Sarah Gilman (Penny Gill), Adela Paez (Gina), Kathleen Wilhoite (Dr. Diane Auerbach), BZ Cullins (Michael Ellis), Joe Gillette (Alan Herskovitz), Davey Johnson (Tomas Vizquel), Patrick Cage (Lamont Moore), Sue Zen Chew (Grace), and Mary Alyce Kania (Nurse). Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.