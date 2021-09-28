CSI: Vegas – Sara Meets the New Team & Explains How Returning Feels

Next Wednesday, a threat to the integrity of the Las Vegas Crime Lab and an attack on someone close to them finds William Petersen's Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle facing a very unexpected homecoming when CBS' CSI: Vegas debuts. Joining them are Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Wallace Langham returning as David Hodges, Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez, as Grissom & Sara follow the evidence wherever (or to whoever) it leads. For a better sense of what viewers can expect, the network's released two preview clips highlighting Sara as she gets to know the new team & the new state of affairs when it comes to CSI work in 2021 while also being asked what it was like stepping away- and how it feels coming back.

Here's a look at what's ahead when CBS' CSI: Vegas premieres on Wednesday, October 6th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Legacy (Sneak Peek 2) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNEtav199pU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Legacy (Sneak Peek 1) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbLbWXwd8h8)

After re-joining CSI, Grissom feels the weight of the world on his shoulders, facing a nightmare scenario when CSI's past and present is called into question- as you're about to see in the following clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas | Nightmare in Sin City (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwh-t0EQH6U)

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 "Legacy": An attack on Jim Brass kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab. Sara Sidle returns to investigate with a new team of CSIs. Written by Jason Tracey and directed by Uta Briesewitz. Guest-starring David Norona (Captain Ibarra), Paul Guilfoyle (Jim Brass), Jay Lee (Chris Park), Whitney Ortega (Officer Jill Fisher), Charles Baker (Bill Dwyer), Sean James (Detective Carson), Sam Schweikert (Danny Yates), Valerie Gutierrez (Lisa Yates), Michelle Defraites (Becky), John Gloria (Rick Yates), Rich Ceraulo Ko (Mark), and Jamie McShane (Anson Wix).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIkCYP2HxFw)

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.