CSI: Vegas Teaser Finds Gil Grissom Suffering First-Day Nightmares

When a threat to the integrity of the Las Vegas Crime Lab and an attack on someone close to them makes it all a little too personal, William Petersen's Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle will find themselves facing a very unexpected homecoming when CBS' CSI: Vegas premieres on Wednesday, October 6. Joining them are Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Wallace Langham returning as David Hodges, Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez, as they follow the evidence wherever (or to whoever) it may lead. But from what we've seen of the series-opener "Legacy" and from what you're about to see in the following teaser, this time? It's a threat unlike any they've faced before.

After re-joining CSI, Grissom feels the weight of the world on his shoulders, facing a nightmare scenario when CSI's past and present is called into question- as you're about to see in the following clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas | Nightmare in Sin City (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwh-t0EQH6U)

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 "Legacy": An attack on Jim Brass kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab. Sara Sidle returns to investigate with a new team of CSIs. Written by Jason Tracey and directed by Uta Briesewitz. Guest-starring David Norona (Captain Ibarra), Paul Guilfoyle (Jim Brass), Jay Lee (Chris Park), Whitney Ortega (Officer Jill Fisher), Charles Baker (Bill Dwyer), Sean James (Detective Carson), Sam Schweikert (Danny Yates), Valerie Gutierrez (Lisa Yates), Michelle Defraites (Becky), John Gloria (Rick Yates), Rich Ceraulo Ko (Mark), and Jamie McShane (Anson Wix).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIkCYP2HxFw)

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.