DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer #2 Released

After a chance to check out the first official trailer as well as two featurettes spotlighting the limited series's two leads, Netflix released the second trailer for Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan's Evan Peters & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In July 1991, police officers entered the Milwaukee apartment of Jeffrey Dahmer (Peters). Inside, they found several body parts and severed heads in his fridge and freezer, as well as countless polaroids of mutilated bodies. He was arrested & later confessed to gruesomely murdering at least 17 people, mostly young gay men of color, during a 13-year killing spree that began back in 1978. How did the serial killer get away with his crimes for so long? That's an essential question that the series will be looking to offer some answers to, but the second trailer also emphasizes that the project is just as much about Dahmer's victims and the way society abandoned them for over a decade, as well as making sure the victims aren't forgotten.

Joining Peters & Nash-Betts in the main cast are Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), and Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer). Now here's a look at the second official trailer, with DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story set to hit Netflix this Wednesday:

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Dahmer Producer and President of Color of Change @rashadrobinson speaks to the systemic injustice that allowed Jeffrey Dahmer to prey on underserved communities and the rise of activism as a result. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrives on Netflix at midnight. pic.twitter.com/6G3cElEKQd — Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyprod) September 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In the following featurettes, Peters opens up about playing the serial killer and the impact it had on him personally. Following that, Nash-Betts discusses why it was important for Glenda Cleveland's (Dahmer's neighbor who tried in vain to get law enforcement involved) story to be told. For a look at what Peters and Nash-Betts had to share about the upcoming limited series, here's a look behind the scenes of Netflix's DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:

Emmy Award-winning actor Evan Peters discusses what it took to inhabit the mind of Jeffrey Dahmer, the toll it exacted and how he hopes it was all worth it; not only in telling the story of Dahmer, but the stories of his victims and a city that failed them. 9/21 on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/IZtiHDqNHH — Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyprod) September 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Niecy Nash discusses how this is a timeless story and the profound impact of what it meant to portray Dahmer neighbor, Glenda Cleveland: the brave woman who tried in vain to inform the authorities of Dahmer's insidious behavior and was ignored. 9/21 on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/sMbmawKnpr — Ryan Murphy Productions (@ryanmurphyprod) September 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to the first official trailer, released over the weekend:

Penelope Ann Miller (Joyce Dahmer), Michael Beach (Detective Murphy), Colby French (Detective Kennedy), Shaun J. Brown (Tracy Edwards), Mac Brandt (Officer Rauth), Grant Harvey (Officer Mueller), Matthew Alan (Officer Gabrish), Scott Michael Morgan (Officer Balcerzak), Josh Braaten (Young Lionel Dahmer), Savannah Brown (Young Joyce Dahmer), Nick A. Fisher (Young Jeffrey Dahmer), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Steven Hicks), Vince Hill-Bedford (Steven Tuomi), Blake Cooper Griffin (Charles), Matt Cordova (Detective Rauss), Rodney Burford (Tony Hughes), Karen Malina White (Shirley Hughes), Nikyla Boxley (Young Shirley Hughes), Karl Makinen (Officer Clyde Reynolds), Nigel Gibbs (Jesse Jackson), Brandon Black (Dean Vaughn), Raphael Sbarge (Mayor John Norquist), David Barrera (Police Chief Arreola), Dyllón Burnside (Ronald Flowers), Khetphet "KP" Phagnasay (Sounthone Sinthasomphone), Ken Lerner (Joseph Zilber), Dominic Burgess (John Wayne Gacy), Chris Greene (Assistant Chaplain Adams), Furly Mac (Christopher Scarver), and Linda Park (Julie Yang) are set to guest star in the series.

Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin (101 only) executive produce, with Rashad Robinson (President of Color Of Change) serving as a consulting producer.