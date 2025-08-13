Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: D'Onofrio Clarifies Cox's Final Season Comment

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio took to social media to clarify Charlie Cox's comment about Season 2 being the "final season."

Based on the reactions that the set leaks were getting on social media, it would be safe to say that a whole lot of folks who loved the first season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again are excited about the second season returning in early 2026. Heading into the MCU series' return, Matt and his allies are facing off against an NYC that's now outlawed them, no thanks to Mayor Fisk shutting down masked vigilantes. But could the second season also be the final season? During a recent con/fan event appearance, Cox was teasing what viewers can expect from Season 2 when he referred to the second season as "this final season." Understandably, some folks on social media took that to mean that Cox let it slip that the upcoming season would be the final one. Thankfully, D'Onofrio took to social media earlier today to offer some clarity – and to let fans know that he and Cox have already discussed a third season. "I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so its a bit confusing," D'Onofrio wrote. "But Charlie and i have discussed and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season."

Here's a look at D'Onofrio's post from earlier today (which included a clip of Cox's comments), looking to clarify any confusion:

I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so its a bit confusing.

But Charlie and i have discussed and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season. https://t.co/ZwKYRWXuGZ — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

