Daredevil: Born Again Ep. 3 Review: When a Case Hits Too Close to Home

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio & the late Kamar de los Reyes shine in a heavily courtroom-set episode of Daredevil: Born Again that delivers.

To say Daredevil: Born Again wears its heart on its sleeve would be an understatement given this week's themes in the episode "The Hollow of His Hand." It directly follows the second episode, "Optics," when Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes) is on the run from trying to save a bystander from being attacked by a couple of corrupt NYPD officers at a subway as the accused accidentally threw one of the assailants to an oncoming train. After he is captured, Matt (Charlie Cox) discovers the truth about his client – that he's the vigilante known as White Tiger. The following contains minor spoilers, so consider this a warning…

Daredevil: Born Again: A Cinematic Worthy Trial

One of the biggest lingering issues surrounding the superhero genre that's been explored in Marvel, DC, and beyond has been what right someone has to take the law into their own hands, and are they above the system they have sworn to protect? Not only is Hector's life in Matt's hands but internally, Matt wonders if he's doing everything he possibly can within his capabilities and constantly second-guesses himself on retiring the cowl of Daredevil.

On the other side is Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) trying to maintain the straight and narrow life as New York City mayor while trying to balance tensions of his Kingpin empire he swore to leave behind or at least lie low, much to the frustrations of his wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). Wrestling with his Kingpin past hasn't been easy since there are those from within law enforcement still licking their wounds from encounters from his operation who will never forgive him. Like his arch nemesis, Wilson must fight his primal instincts and find different ways to win his battles. I'm also really digging Zurer's performance as Vanessa in the new series because she helps keep D'Onofrio's character honest even when he's playing the long game. She's long evolved beyond the innocent bystander designs.

Directed by Michael Cuesta, who also did the same for the previous episode, and written by Jill Blankenship, the story has been a well-paced exercise in patience and pacing between the two main characters dealing with their respective arcs, and the guest stars helping to push the narrative along, especially the late de los Reyes, who delivered a soulful performance as Hector that's been on par throughout his career.

The trial is cinema-worthy with a definitive ending and on the level of your network/cable level legal drama of what you expect out of David E Kelley or Dick Wolf, even with its excessively violent nature. The ending, while it's not on the shock level of the premiere episode, reminds viewers Daredevil: Born Again is still as visceral as ever in the Dario Scardapane era as it was during the Drew Goddard era. The series, which also stars Nikki M. James, Zabryna Guevara, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, and Clark Johnson, streams Tuesdays on Disney+.

