Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Cox Denies Being in Spider-Man: BND, Talks "Born Again" S03

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox shared a Season 2 clip and a Season 3 update, and denied (???) appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Charlie Cox denies rumors of Daredevil appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day despite fan speculation.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is already filming, with a new look for Matt Murdock teased by Cox.

Season 2 features Mayor Fisk hunting Daredevil as Matt fights to reclaim Hell’s Kitchen from the shadows.

Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones, with Marvel teasing big surprises and even bigger reveals.

With less than a week to go until the second season of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again starts getting unleashed across our screens, Cox checked in with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to get the word out about the hit MCU series. Right from the jump, we get a sneak peek at the action ahead, with Cox following it up with a whole lot of "Born Again" goodness. For example, he shares a very cool story that not only confirms that filming on Season 3 is already underway, but also that we're going to be getting a bearded Matt for at least part of that season. In addition, Cox makes it clear (???) that he's not appearing in Marvel's Tom Holland and Zendaya-starring Spider-Man: Brand New Day (despite folks on social media pointing out that it looks like a character was erased from a scene where Spider-Man fights members of The Hand, which would be a good moment to bring him in).

In addition, Cox discusses meeting Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, going to the gym while still having bloody prosthetics on, his son turning six and finding out he plays a superhero, and much more – with the sneak peek kicking in near the top of the interview:

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell's Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin's corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again S02: Winderbaum on Jessica Jones/Time Jump

Checking in with The Official Marvel Podcast hosts Victoria Ying and Langston Belton earlier this month, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, teased where Matt and Fisk find themselves heading into Season 2, and that viewers should pay attention to what Ritter's Jessica Jones has been up to since we last saw her.

Regarding what's ahead for Matt, Winderbaum notes that he's "in a completely different reality now," finding himself "fighting the power in a massive way." For Fisk, it will be about "the trappings of power and how hard it is to hold on to that power once you have it. When power is your only motivation." Matt's biggest obstacle from the start? Getting a lot of different folks who want to take down Fisk on the same page. "You know, it's one thing for like a bunch of people to point in Kingpin's direction and say that guy's bad, but it's another thing to get everybody on the same page. It's really fun to watch him try to do that. But he's got a great partner in Karen Page [Deborah Ann Woll]. So, I'm very excited for people to see that, too," Winderbaum added.

As for the eagerly anticipated return of Ritter's Jessica Jones, Winderbaum teased that Daredevil: Born Again viewers will be in for "a lot of very cool surprises" when it comes to what Jessica has been up to. "It was so exciting when she [Ritter] walked on set for the first time in the leather jacket and the boots, and you're like, 'There she is,'" Winderbaum said. "What's really fun, and I'm not going to spoil anything, but what's really fun about that character is the time jump from the last time we saw her. It's been a while. So, we're reestablishing this character and catching the audience up to what the hell she's been up to. And that is filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

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