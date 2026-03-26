Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox Teases Season 3 Being "A New Thing"

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox teased that the now-filming third season feels more "like it's a new book, a new dawn, a little bit."

Just as fans are getting acclimated to season two of Daredevil: Born Again, star Charlie Cox is already filming season three, providing a nugget on what's to come. Season two directly follows up on season one, which sees Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) laying low as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declares martial law on New York City and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force on high alert to find those who dare defy his will. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cox forecasts what's ahead as far as where fans can expect the Dario Scardapane series to go after this current season. The following contains spoilers.

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox Promises Different Path After Season 2

Cox revealed that season two will tie up the season one cliffhanger that closes a chapter on Daredevil and Kingpin's rivalry. "I haven't read the whole thing," he told EW, speaking during his lunch break at Silvercup Studios in Queens, "but, no, it feels like we've shed the skin of the Mayor Fisk era. It feels like it's a new book, a new dawn, a little bit." Scardapane also told EW that seasons one and two operated as a "part one and two" of the larger Mayor Fisk story from Marvel Comics, with Cox adding that season three "doesn't not" feel to him like a "part three."

"It's still a continuation, obviously, but it's slightly different," Cox explains. "I can't give anything away, but it's a new thing, which is fun." Also returning with Cox and D'Onofrio this season are Netflix series holdovers Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, with Born Again additions Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Michael Gandolfini, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Clark Johnson. New to season two are Matthew Lillard and Krysten Ritter, who reprises her role as Jessica Jones from the Netflix era. For more, including Scardapane discussing the series' long-term goals, check out the entire interview. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere Tuesdays on Disney+.

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