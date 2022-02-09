Daredevil: Charlie Cox Sees MCU Stay Being Long-Term: "Very Excited"

We've had Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home (and rumored to be making an appearance in Marvel Studio's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk), Vincent D'Onofrio returning in a big way as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in Disney+'s Hawkeye, and the upcoming Alaqua Cox-starring Disney+ spinoff series Echo further tying Maya Lopez to her "Kingpin" past. At this point, it would be safe to say that fans of the Netflix series are finding themselves in the midst of a Daredevil renaissance with fans wondering when Jessica Jones, Luke Cage & The Punisher would be making the move over the MCU canon (Iron Fist? Not so much…). But is this just a one-off situation where Marvel Studios is looking to fan-service a devoted fanbase or another building block in the MCU's growing multiverse? Well, if you ask Cox (and thankfully, someone did)? This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

During a recent appearance on the HeyUGuys YouTube channel (which you can check out here), Cox spoke with Scott Davis about his appearance in Spider-Man No Way Home, what it was like getting the call from Kevin Feige about returning to the role, and D'Onofrio's return as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Hawkeye (the story of the phone call between Cox and D'Onofrio is more than worth the listen). And as far as Cox is concerned, Matt Murdock will be hanging his shingle & practicing law in the MCU for the long haul. "I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity. Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment," Cox explained during the interview. "I don't know much, I know a little, and what I do know I'm very excited about…there's a chance it could be the next ten years of my life." Here's a look at the full section of the interview where Cox and Davis discuss the Daredevil resurgance: