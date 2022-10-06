Daredevil: Eiza Gonzalez Reyna Addresses Elektra Rumors, Backlash

While Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil is making headlines this week over on Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's all just foreplay for when Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) return in their 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. And though filming isn't set to begin until next year, actress Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (Ambulance, The Three-Body Problem) has taken to Twitter to put to rest the rumors that she has been tapped to play Elektra Natchios (Elektra) in the streaming series, rumors that turned into some ugly social media trolling.

"I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because, One I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I'm not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome," Reyna wrote in a tweet, responding to online rumblings that she had joined the Marvel Studios series with a reminder that she's committed to Netflix's The Three-Body Problem adaptation. And while she wishes nothing but the best in subsequent tweets ("I'll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love"), Reyna also pushes back on the hate she's received for apparently "stealing" the role. So just to be clear? Reyna received trolling on social media over "stealing" a role that she doesn't have or was ever going to have because she's committed to another series. And yet, here we are. So with that said, here's a look at the tweets:

I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because, One I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I'm not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Id appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don't even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best ❤️ — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Hopefully I'll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I'd be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I'll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love ❤️ — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In the following interview with THR, Cox reveals how "special" it felt to take the stage and receive such an "emotional" response from the crowd. As for the upcoming series, Cox hasn't seen any scripts yet, but he hopes the series explores opportunities for them to explore more of Matt Murdock's world as a lawyer ("to ground the show in the day-to-day life"). As for who Cox would like to see appear in "Born Again," he has Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) at the top of his list:

And in the following clip from Variety, Cox discusses what his life was like after his appearance in "Spider-Man" and why he needed to adjust his Matt Murdock to fit the world of "She-Hulk":