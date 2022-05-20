Daredevil: Steven DeKnight Jokingly Offers to Sell Back Suit & More

Fans of Netflix's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil series were on the receiving end of some good news (especially when it get confirmed by Marvel) on Thursday. That's when Variety first reported that Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs, The Enemy Within) were attached to write & executive produce a new Daredevil series for Disney+ (though reps for Corman & Ord as well as Marvel Studios declined to comment on the report). So with Cox, D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and others (maybe even the Netflix heroes outside of Daredevil) possibly returning to their beloved roles, it would only make sense that folks would want to know what original series showrunner for the first season, writer & director Steven DeKnight thinks about the news. And guess what? It sounds like he's all-in…

DeKnight took to Twitter to respond to some fans who either asked him questions about the news or voiced an opinion on it, beginning with some very nice words of support:

While he wants to make sure that the new series' creative team is "free to do their thing," DeKnight wouldn't be able to write for the series since he's wrapped up with commitments "for the next few years":

And DeKnight makes it clear that he's a "lifelong fan" of Daredevil and hopes the new series is "even BETTER" than the original streaming series- especially since "they'll have a much, much larger budget":

Understandably, DeKnight still feels "bittersweet" about not being a part of the series even as he offers his support:

Though DeKnight is willing to give the new team a deep discount on the suit, just so they know (joking, of course)…

And here's are two more tweets of support:

And speaking of Hawkeye and another place D'Onofrio's Kingpin might show up, here's a look at the first official image from the spinoff series Echo, with Alaqua Cox returning as Maya Lopez:

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.