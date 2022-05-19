Daredevil: Disney+ Reportedly Taps Corman, Ord to Write New Series

As if their respective recent appearances in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home and the studio & Disney+'s Hawkeye weren't big enough hints, Variety is reporting exclusively on a major ten-ton hint that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin could be making their way into the current MCU permanently (or at least the characters?). Reports are that Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs, The Enemy Within) are attached to write and executive produce a new Daredevil series for the streaming service. To no one's surprise, Marvel has not officially announced anything with regards to a series, and reps for Corman & Ord as well as Marvel Studios declined to comment on the report from Variety.

And speaking of Hawkeye… here's a look at the first official image from the spinoff series Echo, with Alaqua Cox returning as Maya Lopez (and another place D'Onofrio's Kingpin might show up in considering…)

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.