Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio on "Born Again" Reboot: "Have Some Trust"

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio shared some thoughts on the Marvel Studios' series getting a reboot in a social media response.

Earlier two, the big news hit that Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) & Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher)-starring Daredevil: Born Again was undergoing a major creative reboot. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Kevin Feige and other Marvel Studios executives made the decision to release head writers Chris Ord & Matt Corman and the series' directors for the remainder of the season – with a little less than half of the season's 18 episodes shot. According to the THR report, Marvel Studios is hoping to "rethink the original intention of the show," noting that there appeared to be quite a bit of difference between the upcoming Disney+ series and Netflix's darker, more violent take. One example offered is that Corman & Ord's "Born Again" reportedly focuses heavily on the courtroom aspects – with sources adding that Cox' Murdock wouldn't be donning the Daredevil costume until the season's fourth episode. Corman & Ord will become executive producers on the series, and some scenes/episodes will be kept – but more "serialized" aspects will be added as the series shifts its creative focus. Now, D'Onofrio is sharing some thoughts on the news in response to an individual questioning what happened between D'Onofrio's April tweet about the production and now.

Here's a look at the tweet/x from back in April that the individual claimed "aged poorly" based on today's news – followed by a response from D'Onforio challenging the statement:

"Unless you really know what's going there's a chance you could be wrong about this statement. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust, my friend [sp], trust," responded D'Onofrio in the first of two tweets/xs addressing the news from earlier today. The actor followed that up with a second tweet/x that read, "Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production, and post. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news. It's not. It's simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly, I'd be worried if we were settling for less."

