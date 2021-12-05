Daredevil Would Be Charlie Cox in MCU: Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige

Just when you thought the third episode of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye had set the teaser/easter egg bar when it came to dropping ten-tons hints about there being some connection to Netflix's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin)-starring Daredevil series, leave it to Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige to raise it a whole lot more. During a recent interview with Cinemablend, Feige was asked about the possibility of seeing Cox resume the role in the current MCU. And though not confirming specific details on if or when it would happen, the Marvel Studios head was blunt and to the point when it came to playing The Man Without Fear.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen," Feige responded. Well, as we've seen from the rumor mill over the past few months, there are more than enough options out there for Cox's return.

During the most recent episode of Hawkeye, "Echoes" found Clint & Kate the "captive audience" of The Tracksuit Mafia's (Fra Fee, Aleks Paunovic & Piotr Adamczyk) big boss Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter and a major threat to our arrow-slinging duo. Now for those of you familiar with the comics, you know that Lopez is the adopted daughter and protege of Wilson Fisk so just having the character in the series was enough to start the rumors rumbling.

Those rumors got a whole lot louder this week with a number of references that either suggested the Kingpin is on the way or were the start of one of the finest in-show trolling we've ever seen. In one flashback scene, we see a young Maya meeting with a large man who wasn't fully shown and went by the title "Uncle." We also have Clint referencing that there was "someone above Maya" and that it was "someone you don't wanna mess with." And with Clint's Ronin past and its connection with Maya's backstory explained, that "Fat Man Auto Repair" takes on a whole new meaning.

Earlier in the fall, we looked at how the rumor hill had ramped up regarding Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil & D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin making the jump from Netflix MCU to the 2021 MCU proper. First, it was that Cox's Murdock would appear as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as spend some time in court with Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters in the upcoming live-action series She-Hulk. Then, there were rumblings that D'Onofrio's Kingpin would appear in Hawkeye. Renner & Steinfeld's series would be key because D'Onofrio's appearance would reportedly lead into the Echo spinoff series (reportedly bringing back a number of Daredevil's supporting cast).

Then came word that Marvel Studios was eyeing a solo Daredevil project (either as a film or streaming series) that would be a pseudo-reboot (though no one is officially confirming or denying). Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, The Premise) went on record saying he would consider a return as Frank Castle aka The Punisher is the story was right. And then just before November rolled around, Cox opened up about what a (hypothetical) return would mean and how it would be different from the Daredevil that viewers knew from Netflix.