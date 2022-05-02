Dark Side of the Ring Appears to Shut Down Those Season 4 Rumors

See, now we were under the assumption that Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Vice TV pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring was coming back for a fourth season. I know there was a lot more fallout from the "The Plane Ride from Hell" than they were expecting (more on that in a minute), and that Husney & Eisener also have some other projects lined up so it was vibing that there might be a delay and/or a smaller episode count. But apparently, social media took Vice TV not listing the series returning in its 2022-2023 line-up as a sign that it was canceled. From our perspective? Programming line-ups & schedules get updated all of the time, so "Dark Side" not being in the initial rundown could easily mean that Husney & Eisener didn't have a release window to offer the network. Now we have a conspiracy theory to throw into the mix, with many more folks believing than they should that the WWE pressured Vice TV to cancel the show over the aforementioned episode.

So what better way to settle a bunch of social media chatter? Share a tweet in the middle of it asking wrestling fans which "dream episodes" they would want to see in the fourth season. Now, this is either a very cruel swerve or a subtle (and wonderfully passive-aggressive) way of telling everyone to chill- we'll leave it to you to decide:

What are your dream episodes for season 4? — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Unfortunately, based on what he had to share during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, there's a very good chance that wrestling announcer & executive Jim Ross ("The Steroid Trials", "The Plane Ride from Hell", "Becoming Warrior", "Brian Pillman Part One" & "Brian Pillman Part Two") will be sitting this season out.

"It's mixed. I have some problems with some 'Dark Side' editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys' entrepreneurial spirit and I think it's a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I'm still going to watch their shows," Ross shared during the episode. "I'm not sure I'll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I'll continue to watch and we'll see. They should get better at what they do." Here's a look at the complete episode, where Ross also discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars, King of the Ring '98, Butterbean, a physical pro-wrestling Hall of Fame & more: