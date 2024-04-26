Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, howard stern, Joe Biden, opinion

Howard Stern: Pres. Biden Trashes Trump, Agrees to Debate (Sorry, NYT)

President Joe Biden headed to NYC for an interview with Howard Stern (sorry, NYT) to discuss Donald Trump, January 6th, debates, and more.

You have to hand it to President Joseph Biden and the folks that he's been surrounding himself with heading into the 2024 election season. When it comes to social media messaging, Biden-Harris HQ does not mess around. It's no longer just about rapid response. We're seeing a lot more proactive action taking place – and a whole lot of knife-twisting in all of the right ways. Look no further than how "Dark Brandon" went from being a limp joke against Biden on the GOP's part to a persona that's toughened Biden's image in a whole lot of ways. So when we heard the news that Biden would be heading to NYC today for a sitdown interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern, we couldn't help but smile for a few reasons.

First, it was a great environment for Biden to be in because Stern likes long conversations that allow folks to feel relaxed and willing to open up. Second, the fact that Biden is rightfully trashing ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump at the same time that Trump has to sit in court for his trial makes it even sweeter – and in the same city, too! Finally, there's the idea that Biden traveled to NYC for a sit-down with… Howard Stern. Nothing against Stern because he's an excellent interviewer, but the move is also a thumb to the eye of The New York Times – which reportedly has issue with Biden not sitting down with them for an interview. Meanwhile, rumblings from the Biden side claim that the POTUS feels the NYT has unfairly gone after him for his age and health and not his opponent, also. But one big news item that hit the headlines was the issue of a debate – with Biden sharing with Stern that, "I'm happy to debate him."

Here's a look at that moment when Biden told Stern that he was "happy to debate" Trump:

While we are expecting extended clips to be released either today or over the weekend from the show, the Biden-Harris HQ social media account didn't waste time chopping up soundbites and getting Biden's word out on social media as quickly as possible. And the POTUS didn't mince words, going at Trump on any number of issues – beginning with the pride he's taken in being responsible for killing Roe v. Wade and working to institute a nationwide ban on abortion:

President Biden to Howard Stern: If I'm reelected with a Democratic Congress, we're going to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again pic.twitter.com/75stB6v78H — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

From there, we have Stern and Biden discussing Trump's efforts to change the 2020 election results – with Biden noting that Trump did nothing while domestic terrorists (our phrasing) attacked the U.S. Capitol simply because they're privileged sore losers. Now, Trump is praising those very same people as being "patriots" – the same people who attacked & brutalized law enforcement over the course of their violent temper tantrums:

President Biden on Howard Stern: Trump did nothing on January 6. He just sat there and watched what was happening. Now he calls the insurrectionists 'patriots' and says he's going to pardon them all. This is not your father's Republican Party pic.twitter.com/bsxdltqivD — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In the following two clips, Biden discusses Trump's lack of respect for democracy, our military, and the values that this nation has considered sacred since its founding. Following that, Biden gets personal with Stern, sharing how the experience of loss shapes us – emphasizing the importance of having a family there for support:

President Biden on Howard Stern: Trump promised that if he doesn't win, there's going to be a 'bloodbath.' When he was in Paris, he wouldn't go to an American military gravesite and said they're 'losers.' These men and women were killed in battle, defending America. He said John… pic.twitter.com/GNl2iyGc1x — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

President Biden describes the importance of family and his experience dealing with loss on Howard Stern: "There are a lot of heroes out there that dealt with what I've dealt with and more without the family I have, without support. I know there are thousands of heroes who get up… pic.twitter.com/gvwDenDowt — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Finally, here's a listen to Stern running through a number of Biden's accomplishments during his term – thanking the POTUS for being the leader that the country needed after the nightmare that was Trump:

Howard Stern lists off some of President Biden's accomplishments as they conclude their interview: I want to thank you for your compassion. We're lucky to have you in the Oval Office. I want to thank you for providing a calming influence and an organized administration post-COVID pic.twitter.com/T0Zgw6iS5Z — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!