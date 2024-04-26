Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: tony khan, wrestling

Tony Khan: "WWE is Like the Harvey Weinstein of Pro Wrestling"

The Chadster is outraged by Tony Khan's disgraceful comments on NFL Network comparing WWE to Harvey Weinstein! 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster just heard about what Tony Khan said about WWE on the NFL Network and The Chadster is literally shaking with rage right now. 😡😡😡 While promoting the NFL Draft, Tony Khan had the audacity to call WWE "The Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling." Can you believe that?! 🙄🙄🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤

Tony Khan was wearing a neck brace to sell the attack by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite. 🤕🤕🤕 And he used that as an opportunity to take a shot at WWE, saying, "You know, AEW, we've been doing this for five years. We are the most successful sports startup since the AFL, pre-merger. There has not been a challenger brand who has gained as much marketshare as AEW in many, many, many years. We are like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. We are up against an evil juggernaut. WWE is our competitor. That's who we're facing. AEW is like the Pepsi of pro wrestling. WWE is like the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling, and I'm really proud of what we do down here." 🗣️🗣️🗣️

The Chadster is just so insulted that Tony Khan would say something so mean about WWE. 😠😠😠 It's not like the good-natured jabs WWE takes at AEW every once in a while. AEW's jabs are just so unfair, and all The Chadster's friends in the Unbiased Journalism Club, surely agree with The Chadster. 🤝🤝🤝

The Chadster thinks competitors to WWE should be nicer to WWE when describing their competition. 🙏🙏🙏 They could say something like, "It's like Pepsi and Coke. People have their favorite flavors, but occasionally people switch, or check the other out. We're no different, everyone has a different taste in what they want in wrestling, and we're here to offer an alternative." Even so, it's just plain disrespectful to suggest anything could be an alternative to WWE. There is no alternative. 🚫🚫🚫

And another thing, it's like Tony Khan talking about being Pepsi. 🥤🥤🥤 Who wants to be the Pepsi of anything? Pepsi is just plain gross. 🤢🤢🤢 In The Chadster's mind, there are three decent drinks: Coke, White Claw, and whatever product is paying to sponsor this month's WWE Premium Live Event. 🥤🥤🥤

The Chadster has been seeing lots of posts from AEW fans who are clearly not astroturfing bots funded by WWE talking about how shocked and appalled they are by Khan's comments. 😲😲😲 That was really over the line of Khan. The Chadster wants to remind everyone to tune into WWE SmackDown tonight for the most important draft, the WWE one. 📺📺📺 The way Tony Khan is using his NFL connections to promote AEW is just disgusting, but it's little more than The Chadster expects from someone like Tony Khan. 🤮🤮🤮

The Chadster is going to go drink a White Claw and listen to some Smash Mouth to try to calm down now. 🎵🎵🎵 The Chadster might even take a drive in The Chadster's Mazda Miata to clear The Chadster's head. 🚗🚗🚗 But The Chadster is just so cheesed off about this whole thing. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

