Goodnight Universe Announced For Tribeca Festival Games Section

Skybound Games has revealed more detail about Goodnight Universe, which will debut as partt of Tribeca Festival 2024's games selection.

Skybound Games and developer Nice Dream have revealed more details about their upcoming game, Goodnight Universe, which will be a part of the Tribeca Festival 2024. The game serves as a follow-up of sorts to Before Your Eyes, as the team is looking to tell a simple story through the eyes of a child who is developing psychic abilities. We have more info from the team below, as the game will be playable at the event, specifically at Pier 57 for the public from June 12-16.

Goodnight Universe

In the narrative adventure Goodnight Universe, you'll play as Isaac, a six-month-old baby developing mysterious psychic abilities. What you want most is to be loved and accepted by your family, but a secretive tech corporation wants you for their own. The game will also feature an immersive "face-tracking" mode, expanding on the innovative use of camera-based technology that the team is known for. A "spiritual follow-up" to Before Your Eyes with a sci-fi twist, Goodnight Universe will fuse impactful storytelling with mechanics that push the boundaries of interactive entertainment. The Nice Dream team reunites numerous notable talents behind Before Your Eyes while bolstering the roster with new foundational additions to the studio's growth.

"The success of Before Your Eyes showed us that there is an audience of like-minded people out there who seek out games to emotionally engage them in ways other mediums simply can't," said Graham Parkes, co-founder of Nice Dream. "We founded Nice Dream Games to continue to make games for that audience, which push the limits of what interactive storytelling can do."

"We are so excited to work with Graham and Oliver and the talented team behind Nice Dream Games again. We are incredible admirers of their creative use of technology to deliver first-of-its-kind gaming experiences," said Ian Howe, Managing Partner of Skybound Games. "Both Skybound and Nice Dream are dedicated to bringing compelling stories to everyone and feel that interactive entertainment is a medium capable of conveying powerful stories that can't be told any other way. Before Your Eyes is a prime example of this, and Goodnight Universe is shaping up to be yet another boundary-breaking video game."

