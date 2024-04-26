Posted in: Movies, Sony, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, kraven the hunter

Kraven the Hunter Delayed To December 2024, Karate Kid Moves To 2025

Kraven the Hunter has been delayed from August 2024 to December 2024, the new Karate Kid has been shifted to May 2025, and more release date changes.

Article Summary Kraven the Hunter's release leaps from August to a December 2024 debut.

Karate Kid's next kick is delayed to May 2025 to sync with Cobra Kai.

They Listen fills Kraven's old August spot, amidst release date shuffle.

Animal Friends, a new live-action/animation hybrid, set for August 2025.

Sony Pictures has decided to shift some of its release dates just as we head into the summer blockbuster season. It has been a weird season for Sony, with Madame Web flopping so hard that it might have created a new metric. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is doing okay, but it's not amazing. They have some other movies set to come out this summer, including Garfield, next month, but it's the end of the year and into 2025, where they are looking to shift a few things, according to Variety. One of those things that is getting shifted is Kraven the Hunter.

The first trailer for this film was released in June 2023, but we'll have to wait even longer to see the final film. Sony has decided to roll the dice on the holiday movie-going audience as Kraven the Hunter has shifted its release date from August 30th to December 13th. It will screen in IMAX and premium large formats. Regarding competition, it is opening opposite The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim with Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opening a week later. All three of those films are likely going for different audiences, but unless the economy improves a lot, getting people into theaters for more than one movie in December will be tough. Sony either has a ton of faith in this or none at all. Kraven the Hunter is directed by J.C. Chandor and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, and Russell Crowe.

When they moved Kraven the Hunter to December, that also bumped the new Karate Kid movie. That film has shifted from December 13, 2024, to May 30, 2025. The reason for the delay is so the final season of Cobra Kai can air, which was heavily delayed due to the strikes last year. We don't know much about this one, but it stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff. Cobra Kai has been a massive success ever since it first launched as a YouTube Red show back in 2018 and was eventually moved to Netflix, where it is ending after six seasons. The release calendar for 2025 is still filling out, but Karate Kid will open between Mission: Impossible 8 on May 23, 2025, and Ballerina on June 6, 2025.

Sony wasn't about to leave Kraven the Hunter'srelease date vacant. They have dated a film produced with Blumhouse and Screen Gems called They Listen for August 30th. It is written and directed by Chris Weitz and stars John Cho, Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu, and Lukita Maxwell, with David Dastmalchian and Keith Carradine. Finally, Legendary with Sony distributing has dated a film titled Animal Friends for August 15, 2025. It is described as a "live-action/animated action comedy," directed by Peter Atencio and stars Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy and Lil Rel Howery. It's still unclear whether or not August release dates are a gamble.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!