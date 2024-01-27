Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, adult swim smalls, big boi, camp bucktooth, youtube

Adult Swim SMALLS: Big Boi Stars in Camp Bucktooth – Check Out Ep. 1

Check out Adult Swim SMALLS' first episode of Trevor Kane and Zae Jordan's Camp Bucktooth - featuring the voice of Antwon "Big Boi" Patton.

Article Summary Adult Swim SMALLS premieres Camp Bucktooth with Big Boi as head counselor.

Episode 1: "The Pledge" available now; more episodes to release in February.

Series created by Trevor Kane & Zae Jordan, with a diverse voice cast & animation team.

Special thanks were also included from the production team.

Here's the thing about Adult Swim. We've loved Cartoon Network's late-night programming block long before it took over half of the network's programming day – and that's without it losing its edge. If you're looking for a place for some fascinating, experimental animation and live-action comedy, drama, satire, and much more, Adult Swim is still the place for us. Even when it turns out to be something that doesn't quite work for us, we still respect its creative efforts to maintain a unique vision – even if it's not ours. And that extends beyond our television screens, with the digital series Adult Swim SMALLS showcasing a diverse group of up-and-coming animators. This brings us to the first of Trevor Kane & Zae Jordan's new three-episode digital short series Camp Bucktooth – featuring Grammy-winning rapper Antwon "Big Boi" Patton as the camp's head counselor. In "The Pledge," the first morning at camp brings hoisting the flag and pledging allegiance – what could go wrong?

Written by Jordan, Kane, and Sam Wagstaff, the voice cast for Camp Bucktooth includes Big Boi, Ariel Hairston, Lil Rod, Henry Welch, and Javier Williams. Mike Netland handles animation, with Kat Shea supplying background art and Brent Busby responsible for sound mixing. You can check out Episode 1: "The Pledge" (above) – with Episodes 2 and 3 set to hit on February 2nd and 9th, respectively.

Jordan is an Atlanta-based writer, director, comedian, and artist who has co-created and starred in multiple animation shorts for Adult Swim SMALLS in the past. Meanwhile, Kane is a writer and director from Atlanta who focuses on animation and documentaries – and whose work you've seen recently when they served as a live-action producer for sequences in the animated film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The production team also offers special thanks to Rob the Barber, Matt Harrigan, Ray Murray, and Austin Oliver Zae.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!