Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 663 Games, Maple Leaf Studio, Realm Of Ink

Realm Of Ink Releases New Developer Blog About Ink Pets

Check out the latest video for Realm Of Ink, as the developers talk about the Ink Pets you'll encounter throughout the game.

Article Summary New developer video showcases Ink Pets in Realm Of Ink, each with unique powers.

Ink Pets evolve, aiding players in combat within the stylistic action game.

Realm Of Ink's storyline centers on Red, a swordsperson in a fictional world.

Players uncover secrets and face perils across four richly designed stages.

Indie game developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, along with publisher 663 Games, dropped a new developer video for Realm Of Ink this week. The video shows off the new Ink Pets addition to the game, as you're essentially getting a companion at your side with their own special powers and abilities to help you in the middle of a fight. Each pet offers a little something different, depending on the style in which you choose to fight, and evolves over time into a powerful creature. Enjoy the video above as we're still waiting on a release date for the game.

Realm Of Ink

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called the Realm of Ink, where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives.

You will initially play as the swordsperson Red before progressively unlocking other characters. With the help of the ancient Scriptbound Fox and the immortal power of the mysterious Fox Blood, you will defeat four Bosses to reclaim your own destiny. During the journey, the long-lost Ink Gems are rediscovered, and the truth of the Book Spirit is gradually revealed. Soon, Red and others discover that they are just fictional characters in Realm of Ink. Everything seems to be destined: the old world will collapse while a new world is forming, and the awakened spirits will reshape their true selves amidst countless cycles of destruction. From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, each of the four themed stages is distinctive. But beware, behind the beautiful scenery, there are numerous lurking demons and hidden perils. What secrets lie in the pasts of the three protagonists and several dozen NPCs? Embrace the challenges and uncover the truths!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!