Morkull Ragast's Rage Receives New Animated Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Morkull Ragast's Rage as we get a far more animated look at the game as it sits in development.

Article Summary Watch Morkull Ragast’s Rage’s new animated trailer, showcasing villain protagonist Morkull.

Disaster Games' hand-drawn 2D platformer is rich in exploration and action elements.

Interactive fourth-wall break feature lets Morkull engage directly with players.

Master devastating combos and abilities as you embody the God of Death and Darkness.

Indie game developer Disaster Games, along with publishers Selecta Play and Astrolabe Games, revealed a new animated trailer this week for Morkull Ragast's Rage. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 2D platformer with exploration and action elements tied to it. The trailer shows off far more of Morkull, the game's villain, as he runs through several underground passages and mazes, as you know full well you're a character in a video game and you're here to cause doom and destruction! Enjoy the trailer and check out the free demo, which you can play on Steam right now, as we wait for a release window.

Morkull Ragast's Rage

Get ready to play as Morkull, the villain of this story who has some interesting knowledge. . . He knows that he is a character in a video game. He also knows the existence of a player who controls him (that is, you) and he knows of some developers who have created him (that is, us). Your objective? Help Morkull escape from the Ragast so he can rule and carry out his evil plans around the world. Yep, that's right. your typical cliché villain….

Art and animation – Morkull Ragast 's Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame by frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This traditional animation endows the entire cast of characters with great naturalness and life within.

– Morkull Ragast 's Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame by frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This traditional animation endows the entire cast of characters with great naturalness and life within. Break out of the fourth wall – What makes the game special is Morkull himself, his personality and character along with that fourth wall break that allows him to talk to players as if he were right there. We have endowed Morkull with great charisma and personality, constantly generating a lighthearted atmosphere, loaded with constant humour, bad jokes and pop culture references.

– What makes the game special is Morkull himself, his personality and character along with that fourth wall break that allows him to talk to players as if he were right there. We have endowed Morkull with great charisma and personality, constantly generating a lighthearted atmosphere, loaded with constant humour, bad jokes and pop culture references. Combat system – You'll have your own hands and all the power that comes with being the God of Death and Darkness of course… plus you'll have a wide selection of combos and abilities that will allow you to fight your way through the deepest corners of the Ragast.

