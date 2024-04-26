Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: AT&T

AT&T Reveals More Details About The 2024 Annihilator Cup Tournament

More details have emerged about the AT&T 2024 Annihilator Cup Tournament, returning with new Fortnite battles and Ovilee May as host.

Article Summary Ovilee May to host the AT&T 2024 Annihilator Cup with new games.

AT&T tournament prize pool set at $250,000, featuring top streamers.

Event includes Fortnite, LoL, SF6, and CS2, streamed live on TikTok.

Rules for each game in the tournament detailed, including scoring system.

AT&T has revealed more details about their next esports event as the 2024 Annihilator Cup Tournament returns with a brand-new host. This year, Ovilee May will take up the hosting duties as she leads us through the event along with a broadcast team that has yet to be revealed. The event will be expanding the livestream to TikTok this year, giving those who check in a chance to connect with their favorite streamers who happen to be competing in the tournament. As it was in the past, the fourth annual tournament will have players competing in four different games: Fortnite, League Of Legends, Street Fighter 6, and Counter-Strike 2, all trying to achieve a ranking and claim their share of the $250k prize pool on May 2nd. More details on the event and the host can be found below.

AT&T 2024 Annihilator Cup Tournament

Twenty streamers will compete across four different titles, with a new game played each week of the tournament. Based on both their team and individual performance each week, competitors will earn points towards a unified tournament leaderboard. Each game will have the same impact on a player's final score — the player with the most points after all four games will be crowned AT&T Annihilator Champion. The AT&T Annihilator Cup will operate under separate rules for each game title throughout the tournament. See below for full rules of each game.

Ovilee May

Ovilee has spent the last ten years working in a variety of different fields in the television and digital world of esports and gaming. Before she made her debut in front of hundreds of thousands of people on the League of Legends stage, she worked as a producer and technical director for collegiate and amateur league productions while finishing college. She then went on to launch the television network G4 as a flagship host and producer of multiple different shows and programming. She is now working with OTK Media as the Executive Producer of the OTK Games Expo and loving every moment of it. When she's not spending her time gaming, she's probably being sucked into a new anime or creating music videos about her favorite esports teams and players.

