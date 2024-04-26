Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview, the one show

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Stop By The One Show (VIDEO)

Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson stopped by BBC's The One Show to promote the new season and cover a wide range of topics.

With two weeks to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who begins rolling out, the trio have been attending premieres and working press junkets to get the word out that the next era of the long-running series is about to get underway. That brought Gatwa and Gibson to BBC's The One Show (joined by Doctor Who & EastEnders star Michelle Collins), where the duo covered a wide range of topics – from the Doctor's astrological sign and exclusive group chats to time-traveling back to the 60's and first getting word that they would be joining "The Whoniverse."

In the following clips, Gatwa maps out the Doctor's astrological sign and reveals the title of the exclusive group chat that he's in with a number of former Doctors. Spoiler? It's not exactly the most original title…

And here's a look at yet another trailer – followed by a look back at what we know about the next two seasons:

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

