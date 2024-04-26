Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Are An "Interesting Duo" And What Audiences Want

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy says Wade and Logan are an "interesting duo" and how you give the audience what they want.

Article Summary Shawn Levy teases Deadpool & Wolverine as a mix of conflict and deeper storytelling.

Aiming to please audiences, Levy predicts a "fun ride" for the viewers of the film.

Early surveys hint at massive potential for this R-rated superhero flick.

The film hopes to replicate the success of other audience-captivating blockbusters.

Ryan Reynolds has been pretty clear for a while now that he has wanted to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for one of the Deadpool movies. The two of them met, and the first [terrible] version of the character was created in that terrible prequel movie. So when it was announced that they were bringing back Jackman for Deadpool & Wolverine, it wasn't surprising because it felt like this had been the plan for a while now. We got the violent Wolverine in Logan; we got the foul-mouthed and self-aware Wade Wilson in the two Deadpool films; now it's time to blend the two and see what happens. Director Shawn Levy explained to the Associated Press the appeal of putting these two very different personalities on screen and seeing what happens.

"It's a really interesting duo," Levy said. "They're built for huge conflict with each other because they're so different individually. But that makes for a very interesting story because the best two-hander stories, whether it's 'Midnight Run' or '48 Hours' or 'Planes Trains, and Automobiles,' yes, it's littered with conflict. But it's ultimately about something more as well, and that's what audiences will see."

The audience is ultimately that Levy and Reynolds are looking to please when it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine. Plenty of movies brought in great numbers last year if they managed to capture the right audience, and that is what they are trying to accomplish here. He explained, "Audiences are hungry for a great time at the movies. They want to be delighted, transported, and entertained. And when they are given that, whether it's 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' or any number of other recent movies, they show up. … The movie is built for audience delight. I think that (they're) in for a very fun ride." Right now, the early numbers in surveys are saying that this film will be massive, and we'll have to see if it is another R-rated film that manages to bring in a huge audience, even with the rating limiting the potential audience pool. Unless parents are just going to take their kids to a Deadpool movie, no questions asked — we've done this three times, so surely people aren't going to do that, right?

Right?

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

