Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B Preview: Chris Jericho Records XPW Ep

With only three weeks to go until Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring returns to Vice TV for the second half of its third season, viewers are getting a look behind the scenes at how an episode comes together- and with a very familiar face to wrestling fans. The remaining Season 3 episodes are set to spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades. Now here's a look at docuseries narrator & AEW golden god Chris Jericho in the recording studio working on the XPW episode (when he's not busy putting his in-ring career on the line in a match with MJF):

Now here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, set to premiere September 16:

Here's a look back at a sample of Jericho's narration recording work from the FMW episode:

Yesterday's narration session with @IAmJericho went great 🎙 Getting closer to the release of the 2nd half of Season 3 — stay tuned for official dates!#FMW pic.twitter.com/QYqpA3qaIk — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

