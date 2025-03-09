Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds: Here's Our Season 3 E01 "Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster)" Preview

Check out our preview guide for tonight's return of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds, S03E01: "Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster)."

Welcome to the start of our weekly preview of the third season of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison-starring Dark Winds. Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. And as we've seen in the previews leading up to tonight, Leaphorn is going to find himself haunted on a number of levels by his actions in the Season 2 finale. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview for S03E01: "Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster)," along with the image gallery for the season opener, a look at the opening minutes of the episode, and a featurette with the cast and creative team teasing what's to come.

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 1: "Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 1: "Ye'iitsoh (Big Monster)" – Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Sgt. Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigate the disappearance of a Navajo boy; Manuelito (Jessica Matten) makes a sinister discovery while adjusting to life on the border patrol; an FBI agent comes to solve a case linked to Leaphorn's recent past. Teleplay by John Wirth and Steven Paul Judd.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

