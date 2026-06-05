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Batman: Caped Crusader, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Trump/Freedom 250, 60 Minutes, TWD: Dead City, HOTD, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more!

Article Summary Batman: Caped Crusader leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh Season 2 details on Joker, Riddler, Carrie Kelly, and more.

Dive into TV updates spanning The Walking Dead: Dead City, House of the Dragon, Lanterns, The Boys, and Devil May Cry.

Get the latest on SAG-AFTRA’s new AMPTP deal, 60 Minutes fallout, and other major headlines shaping TV and streaming.

From Rick and Morty to It’s Always Sunny and Power: Legacy, today’s roundup packs previews, renewals, and sharp takes.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Power: Legacy, Trump/Freedom 250, Always Sunny, 60 Minutes, TWD: Dead City, House of the Dragon, Batman: Caped Crusader, Lanterns, Devil May Cry, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Boys, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 5th, 2026:

Arrow Star Katie Cassidy on Laurel Lance's Ongoing "Badass" Legacy

SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify AMPTP Agreement; Deal Runs Through June 2030

Power: Legacy Gets Green Light: Tariq & Tommy Team for NYC Takeover

Trump Scraps Freedom 250 Plans (Sorry, Vanilla Ice), Will Now Headline

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 in August? Funny You Should Ask

60 Minutes EP Goes on Post-Scott Pelley Firing PR Damage Control

Elsbeth Season 4: More Kaya? Preston Wants To Make It a Family Affair

Matlock Season 3: Showrunner on S03 Mystery, Life Post-Jacobson Moore

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Getting Thick In The Weeds

Ghosts Season 6: Showrunners on Pete's Predicament, Holiday Specials

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3: Maggie & Negan Go Recruiting

House of the Dragon S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

Rick and Morty Season 9 Ep. 3 Preview: Rick Sanchez, Man of The People

AEW Dynamite Review: Mercedes Moné Returns in Capitalist Spectacle

Batman: Caped Crusader S02 Images: Joker, Riddler, Carrie Kelly & More

Lanterns Motion Poster Spotlights The Ring, Green Lantern Corps Oath

Devil May Cry Wrapping Up Netflix Run with Third & Final Season

Avatar: The Last Airbender Film: Screening Company Security to Blame?

Doja Cat Wants "Barrel Chested Ewok" Elon Musk to Fix Twitter/X

The Vampire Lestat, 60 Minutes & Hasbro Goes AI: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Friends: Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Tease Courteney Cox Reunion

The Americas Returns Tonight! "The Frozen North" & "Mexico" Fun Facts

Stargate: Anderson Discusses Prime Video Reboot Prior to Cancellation

The Boys Sound Designer on Kripke, "Stranger Things" Moment & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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