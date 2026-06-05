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Batman: Caped Crusader, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Trump/Freedom 250, 60 Minutes, TWD: Dead City, HOTD, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more!
Article Summary
- Batman: Caped Crusader leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh Season 2 details on Joker, Riddler, Carrie Kelly, and more.
- Dive into TV updates spanning The Walking Dead: Dead City, House of the Dragon, Lanterns, The Boys, and Devil May Cry.
- Get the latest on SAG-AFTRA’s new AMPTP deal, 60 Minutes fallout, and other major headlines shaping TV and streaming.
- From Rick and Morty to It’s Always Sunny and Power: Legacy, today’s roundup packs previews, renewals, and sharp takes.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Power: Legacy, Trump/Freedom 250, Always Sunny, 60 Minutes, TWD: Dead City, House of the Dragon, Batman: Caped Crusader, Lanterns, Devil May Cry, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Boys, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 5th, 2026:
Arrow Star Katie Cassidy on Laurel Lance's Ongoing "Badass" Legacy
SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify AMPTP Agreement; Deal Runs Through June 2030
Power: Legacy Gets Green Light: Tariq & Tommy Team for NYC Takeover
Trump Scraps Freedom 250 Plans (Sorry, Vanilla Ice), Will Now Headline
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 in August? Funny You Should Ask
60 Minutes EP Goes on Post-Scott Pelley Firing PR Damage Control
Elsbeth Season 4: More Kaya? Preston Wants To Make It a Family Affair
Matlock Season 3: Showrunner on S03 Mystery, Life Post-Jacobson Moore
TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Getting Thick In The Weeds
Ghosts Season 6: Showrunners on Pete's Predicament, Holiday Specials
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3: Maggie & Negan Go Recruiting
House of the Dragon S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future
Rick and Morty Season 9 Ep. 3 Preview: Rick Sanchez, Man of The People
AEW Dynamite Review: Mercedes Moné Returns in Capitalist Spectacle
Batman: Caped Crusader S02 Images: Joker, Riddler, Carrie Kelly & More
Lanterns Motion Poster Spotlights The Ring, Green Lantern Corps Oath
Devil May Cry Wrapping Up Netflix Run with Third & Final Season
Avatar: The Last Airbender Film: Screening Company Security to Blame?
Doja Cat Wants "Barrel Chested Ewok" Elon Musk to Fix Twitter/X
The Vampire Lestat, 60 Minutes & Hasbro Goes AI: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Friends: Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Tease Courteney Cox Reunion
The Americas Returns Tonight! "The Frozen North" & "Mexico" Fun Facts
Stargate: Anderson Discusses Prime Video Reboot Prior to Cancellation
The Boys Sound Designer on Kripke, "Stranger Things" Moment & More
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!