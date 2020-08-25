Dave Bautista Shoots on RNC Speakers: Bunch of Brainwashed Cronies

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at the Republican National Convention speakers, furthering his feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. Bautista has been feuding with Trump for months, a feud that consists mostly of Bautista endlessly posting about Trump on Twitter. Trump, for his part, has yet to respond, preferring a slow build to their eventual blowoff match. Trump is an old school wrestler whose association with WWE goes back to WrestleMania 4 and 5, which were hosted at his Atlantic City casino before it went bankrupt.

Bautista took the entire RNC to task while responding to a video of speaker Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle, taking a queue from RNC stable leader Trump, yelled her entire speech at the convention, calling back to the 1980s heyday of professional wrestling promos. Bautista responded in kind, tweeting, "TRUMPS A JOKE!!!!!!!! YOU'RE ALL A BUNCH OF BRAINWASHED CRONIES!!!!!!!! YOU FUCKED THIS COUNTRY ALL TO HELL AND WE'VE HAD ENOUGH!!!!!! YOUR PROPAGANDA IS FOOLING ANYONE(meaning decent,intelligent people)!!!!!!!!! YOU FUCKING PSYCHO!!!!!!" He posted a gif of himself shaking the ring ropes like the Ultimate Warrior to underscore the point.

Bautista also commented on the speech by President Trump's large adult son, Donald Trump Jr., saying, "It's like some bizarre Trump propaganda infomercial. And I really wish these clowns would stop giving themselves credit for the unemployment rate… that had been steadily dropping since 2009. Seriously these clowns are twisted!! PS. Dumb-Dumb seems ummmm… 'energy assisted.'"

With Trump gathering allies ahead of the big election PPV and an eventual blowoff match with Bautista, The Animal appears to be looking to expand his own stable, adding fellow WWE wrestler Sami Zayn to the mix. Bautista retweeted a promo by Zayn about Guilfoyle's speech which said, "It would be so laughable that anyone buys into this sort of stuff, let alone almost half the country, if not for the dire consequences that come from these people running the world." Are we seeing the teams for this year's WWE Survivor Series shaping up?