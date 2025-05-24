Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: david tennant, Jessica Jones

David Tennant: Kilgrave "The Best" Supervillain; Eyeing Reed Richards

During his MCM Comic Con London event, David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) discussed his preferred superhero and supervillain roles.

Earlier today, David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens, Rivals) took to the Main Stage for a conversation during MCM Comic Con at Excel London, which was so packed that it had to be live-streamed into two other halls. Of course, this is Tennant we're talking about, so we're not surprised, and he definitely didn't disappoint. From his time on Doctor Who to dropping a ten-ton tease about a possible new project on the horizon, Tennant covered a lot of ground over the course of the event, including which superheroes (and super-villains) he would love to have a chance to portray.

"I think in terms of supervillains, I got the best one with Kilgrave," Tennant shared regarding his choice for "big bad," referencing his role as the menacing Kilgrave in Marvel and Netflix's original Krysten Ritter-starring Jessica Jones. An interesting note is that Ritter will be reprising her role for the second season of Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again (more on that in a minute). As for who he would want to portray in terms of the "good guys," Tennant went with a role that seems like it would be a natural fit. Except that someone already has it. "In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they've gone in a different direction," Tennant said with a smile. "Although if it has to be someone, I'm very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal."

Okay, we know that Kilgrave was met with a broken neck in the first season finale of Jessica Jones, "AKA Smile" – courtesy of Jones. But if there is a way of bringing him back, Tennant is all for it. Speaking with Clara Amfo & Alex Zane on the BAFTA red carpet before hosting the 2024 awards ceremony, Tennant shared, "I would love to do Kilgrave again… Kilgrave would be great." That said, Tennant can't avoid how things ended up for the mind-controlling big bad – but when it comes to anything related to comics, we all know that "death" can be explained away with only 2-3 words.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!