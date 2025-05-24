Posted in: BBC, Conventions, Disney+, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: david tennant, MCM Comic Con

David Tennant Teases New Project: "Wee Announcement" in 6 Months?

During MCM Comic Con earlier today, David Tennant teased that he might have a "wee announcement" about a big project in six months.

When it comes to pop culture icons, they don't get much bigger or better than David Tennant. We're talking about a man who has more than proven himself on our screens: Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens, Rivals, and so many more examples of why Tennant is a go-to when it comes to quality television. But Tennant has proven to be even more popular than the roles that he plays, serving as the host for a number of awards ceremonies and other events. So when the word went out that Tennant would be taking the Main Stage on Saturday during MCM Comic Con at Excel London, it was a no-brainer that the room would be packed to the point that it needed to be livestreamed into two other rooms – and it was worth it.

From his days as the popular Time Lord to his run in Netflix's Marvel Universe as Killgrave in Krysten Ritter-starring Jessica Jones, Tennant covered a wide range of topics over the course of the conversation. But what really hit our radar was the ten-ton tease that Tennant dropped about what the future might hold for him. When asked which character from a show or series that he's a fan of that he would like to play, Tennant offered an interesting response that had a bit of a "cliffhanger" to it. "You mean that I haven't done yet? Oh well, there is, but I can't… just in case it happens. I don't want to [say]… there's something we're working on right now that hopefully will come to fruition and will answer your question. But it's too soon to say," Tennant shared, choosing his words carefully. "So hopefully I'll have an answer to your question. I just can't give it to you now. But in about… maybe in about six months, a year's time if everything were to go to plan, there may be a wee announcement."

