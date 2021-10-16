DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 11 Preview: Banished to the Shadowlands

What better time than today's DC FanDome for The CW's DC's Stargirl to roll out a preview for the next episode "Summer School: Chapter Eleven," right? Though Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) probably would've been happier had they waited. Because as you're about to see, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) has banished her to the shadowlands, where she finds herself in a black-and-white purgatory as her life hangs in the balance.

Now here's a look at today's special sneak preview of the next episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl "Summer School: Chapter Eleven":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 11 "Summer School: Chapter Eleven": FACING THE DARKNESS — After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team band together to determine their next steps. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, and Meg DeLacy also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.