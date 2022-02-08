DC's Stargirl Season 3: Joel McHale Shares Look at Some Personal VFX

Well before the dust settled on "Summer School: Chapter Thirteen" where Joel McHale's Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman promised to stick around to teach Courtney (Brec Bassinger) aka Stargirl the secrets of the Cosmic Staff, we knew that the Community star would be returning for the third season of The CW's Arrowverse series. Nearly a month before the second season finale, McHale was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres's talk show with guest host Arsenio Hall when he dropped the news that he had been promoted to a series regular ("I'm very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you, Geoff Johns, who invented it"). Now four months later and as DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, and Superman & Lois are either nearing the end or kicking off their respective season runs, McHale is clueing us in on filming on the third season with a look at some "personal VFX" in play (along with some badass shades).

Here's a look at McHale's Instagram post sharing a look behind the scenes as he shifts into Devo-appreciation mode:

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.