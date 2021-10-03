DC's Stargirl Star Joel McHale Promoted to Season 3 Series Regular

So it looks like the mystery surrounding Joel McHale's Sylvester Pembleton aka OG Starman from the OG JSA won't be ending any time soon, with the actor revealing during his time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he had been promoted to series regular beginning with the third season of The CW's DC's Stargirl. Including the pilot, McHale has appeared five times in the series (with a preview of his sixth appearance below). Considering his rather "grave" condition early on in the series, McHale's Sylvester being given more screen time raises so many questions (and possibilities).

Here's a look back at Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Arsenio Hall, with McHale dropping the news at around the 7:00 mark ("I'm very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you Geoff Johns who invented it"):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Joel McHale on Doing Stand-Up for Audiences Desperate for Laughs (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T84OxjZ1IQI)

Now here's a look at McHale's next appearance on The CW's DC's Stargirl, this week's episode "Summer School: Chapter Nine":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 9 "Summer School: Chapter Nine": JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan's, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle's death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.