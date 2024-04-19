Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, netflix, preview

Dead Boy Detectives Sneak Peek: Edwin & Charles Have a Heart-to-Heart

Check out a new sneak peek at Steve Yockey's & Beth Schwartz's live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives.

Article Summary Edwin & Charles from Dead Boy Detectives share a heart-to-heart in a new preview.

Steve Yockey & Beth Schwartz adapt Matt Wagner & Neil Gaiman's classic for Netflix.

Official teaser and more details released ahead of April 25th series premiere.

Greg Berlanti-produced show joins The Sandman Universe with a talented cast.

So you've checked out the first five minutes of Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives S01E01: "The Case of Crystal Palace," right? And you've had a chance to check out the mini-teaser profiles of Edwin (George Rexstrew), Charles (Jayden Revri), Crystal (Kassius Nelson), and Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) – so now what? How about another sneak preview – a very special moment where Edwin and Charles have a heart-to-heart…

Here's the newest sneak preview for the upcoming streaming series that was released earlier today:

Snooped around the Dead Boy Detectives office and found this very special sneak peek 👀 pic.twitter.com/bxnppsNua4 — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With the series set to hit streaming screens on April 25th, here's a look at an official clip from Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – followed by a rundown of what else we know about the series and a new key art poster:

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – set to hit screens on April 25th:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

